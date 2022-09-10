Weekend Discussion - September 10, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out the first day of our weekend! Please take a look.

Attempting Kipchoge's pace

It's easy to see all these numbers, stats, and times that a marathon runner can set and not really appreciate what they're doing. In order to help you understand, Mark Lewis has given it his best shot to emulate Eliud Kipchoge's pace. This is an extraordinary physical feat. No wonder so few people can do this.

Garden of Salvation speedrun 10m14s

Garden of Salvation remains one of the raids I've played the least. I find the mechanics too fiddly to be enjoyable in a pickup or LFG and the challenges unrewarding. However, it's a requirement if you want to get Divinity. For those that are good at GoS, they're really good, as is evidenced by the above speedrun. These champs have pushed the time so low that I wonder if they could somehow eke out another 14 seconds and get it to a sub 10 minutes.

Three-Body Problem weaponry

The Three-Body Problem series of books remains one of my favorite. In this video, Quinn explores one of the deadliest weapons created in the books. For those who have yet to read the novels, spoilers ahead. I would certainly recommend reading the books before watching the video. For those that have enjoyed completing the trilogy, you know what you're about to hear.

White rabbit

And it's wearing a top hat!

Avert your eyes!

don't look pic.twitter.com/b74kiW4pPw — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 4, 2022

Censoring images to make them safe for viewing.

Mario TV show

Remember the Mario movie from the '90s?

The ultimate Rickroll

Yesterday in the South Jersey/Philly area planes were skywriting (no idea on the official term) and they ended up spelling out a Bitly link.



After putting the link in my phone, along with several other people in the area, we were all consecutively Rickroll’d. pic.twitter.com/Y2LkomHDTD — Mitch Meara (@TenseHawks) September 3, 2022

What an expensive joke.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

