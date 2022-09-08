Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - September 8, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku with an extremely long ruleset. Kick back and relax because this one goes for over an hour.

So mad you could boil a kettle on my head

Get some eggs and we'll make breakfast too.

Movie gripes

Empty coffee cups is a big one for me. Add to that common dialogue options.

Do you want another one?

Always accept two pies.

What's on offer?

Is immortality a good option?

Wholesome air drops

Be kind, offer dogs.

Break it down!

Imagine still holding the trigger.

That's an angry cat

So spicy.

Meowstache

Impeccable.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support Shacknews for free? Download Shackpets and get involved! It's a free app for Android and iOS where you can upload photos of your pets, challenge other pets, and vote on which pet picture is cuter. There's also a Latest Pets feed for those that want to just look at adorable animals.

Image shows Sam's cat Rad lying on his back looking sleepy

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola