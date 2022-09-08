Evening Reading - September 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Splatoon 3 review: Squid game
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC Edition review: Chomping at ghosts
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance review: Imperfect chronology
- Goat Simulator 3 preview at PAX West 2022: Totes McGoats
- The Last of Us Part 1 revisits Joel and Ellie in breathtaking detail
- King's Fall raid guide - Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announced ahead of COD Next
- Musk says he chatted with Apple about Starlink satellite communication
- Steve Jobs Archive launches with words of wisdom from the late Apple cofounder
- Ridgeline Games is the newest EA studio working on Battlefield
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today, Simon tackles a sudoku with an extremely long ruleset. Kick back and relax because this one goes for over an hour.
So mad you could boil a kettle on my head
September 6, 2022
Get some eggs and we'll make breakfast too.
Movie gripes
What’s your pettiest movie gripe?— John August (@johnaugust) September 6, 2022
Mine is when I can see contact lenses in period movies.
Empty coffee cups is a big one for me. Add to that common dialogue options.
Do you want another one?
A man in McDonald’s just ordered an apple pie and the cashier said “would you like to do two apple pies instead” while giving no reasoning or context and the man said “yes.” I demand all conversations moving forward to be this way. Efficient, goal-oriented, apple pie adjacent.— Kim Quindlen (@kimquindlen) September 6, 2022
Always accept two pies.
What's on offer?
September 8, 2022
Is immortality a good option?
Wholesome air drops
September 8, 2022
Be kind, offer dogs.
Break it down!
Learn how to break dance in 5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/yRnn4m6uUh— Figen (@_TheFigen) September 8, 2022
Imagine still holding the trigger.
That's an angry cat
夫が抱っこすると猫パンチとシャー！が出ちゃうもなち😂— もな (@monamofumofu) September 8, 2022
シャー！後の「スンッ…」の顔がなんとも言えないかわいさ…😂💕 pic.twitter.com/BQ2sQDcHlY
So spicy.
Meowstache
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/3Ddqf5UGrg— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) September 8, 2022
Impeccable.
