Evening Reading - September 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku with an extremely long ruleset. Kick back and relax because this one goes for over an hour.

So mad you could boil a kettle on my head

Get some eggs and we'll make breakfast too.

Movie gripes

What’s your pettiest movie gripe?



Mine is when I can see contact lenses in period movies. — John August (@johnaugust) September 6, 2022

Empty coffee cups is a big one for me. Add to that common dialogue options.

Do you want another one?

A man in McDonald’s just ordered an apple pie and the cashier said “would you like to do two apple pies instead” while giving no reasoning or context and the man said “yes.” I demand all conversations moving forward to be this way. Efficient, goal-oriented, apple pie adjacent. — Kim Quindlen (@kimquindlen) September 6, 2022

Always accept two pies.

What's on offer?

pic.twitter.com/wlb5gVUxMk — No Context Aqua Teen Hunger Force (@ContextAqua) September 8, 2022

Is immortality a good option?

Wholesome air drops

Be kind, offer dogs.

Break it down!

Learn how to break dance in 5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/yRnn4m6uUh — Figen (@_TheFigen) September 8, 2022

Imagine still holding the trigger.

That's an angry cat

So spicy.

Meowstache

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/3Ddqf5UGrg — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) September 8, 2022

Impeccable.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support Shacknews for free? Download Shackpets and get involved! It's a free app for Android and iOS where you can upload photos of your pets, challenge other pets, and vote on which pet picture is cuter. There's also a Latest Pets feed for those that want to just look at adorable animals.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.