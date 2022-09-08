Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rocket League Season 8 Stage Challenges & dates

Here's a full list of the Stage Challenges and their release dates for Rocket League Season 8.
Bill Lavoy
Rocket League has kicked off Season 8, and with it comes a batch of new Stage Challenges for players to complete. This guide will list the ones currently active and provide release dates for upcoming Stage Challenges as the season progresses. Let’s dive in.

Updated: September 8, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. EDT.

Season 8 Stage Challenges & dates

Season 8 will feature four batches of Stage Challenges that will release throughout the duration of the season. Below you will either find the active challenges that you can work on now, or the release dates for any that are upcoming.

Stage 1 Challenges

A screenshot showing the Stage 1 Challenges for Rocket League Season 8

Source: Shacknews

Free challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 1 Psyonix scheduled Tournament
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score at least 300 points in 10 Matches
  • Get 250 Shtos on Goal in Online Matches

Premium challenges

  • Hold the other team to zero Goals in 3 Online Matches
  • Get 100 Shotes on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches
  • Score 100 goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 challenges - Unlocks October 5

Stage 3 challenges - Unlocks October 26

Stage 4 challenges - Unlocks November 16

Those are your Stage Challenges for Season 8 of Rocket League. We'll update this guide with the newest challenges on the date each new set appears. For more, visit the Rocket League topic on Shacknews.

