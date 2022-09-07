Evening Reading - September 7, 2022

It’s Wednesday night which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 7!
- Splatoon 3 review: Squid game
- Allied Demand god roll - Destiny 2
- Gaze Amaze King's Fall raid challenge - Destiny 2
- Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here
- Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is the only planned expansion
- Apple Watch Series 8 announced at Far Out September 7 event
- Apple Watch Ultra pro line unveiled at Far Out September 7 event
- Apple AirPods Pro with H2 chip revealed at Far Out September 7 event
- iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus unveiled at Far Out September 7 event
- Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings call here
- iPhone 14 Pro revealed at Far Out September 7 event
- All announcements from Apple's Far Out Event livestream
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 will go online citing Florida policies
- GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings results miss revenue on smaller than expected loss
- GameStop (GME) and FTX cryptocurrency exchange announce new partnership
- GameStop (GME) ended Q2 2022 with $908.9 million of cash on the balance sheet
- GameStop (GME) reports 71.3 million shares directly registered with ComputerShare as of July 2022
- GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 net cash outflows decreased 46% from Q1
- GameStop Wallet and NFT Marketplace revenues were not material to Q2 2022 results
- GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 collectibles revenue grew 26% from prior year
- GameStop (GME) CEO believes the company can 'attain profitability' in coming quarters
Gamer juice
September 5, 2022
Freshly juiced gamers.
Electric Hummer
"The electric Hummer feels like a maxed-out video game prop."
VFX
Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEv— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2020
Ah, the handy dandy greenscreen.
Quoth the Wingstop...
fuck— Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022
I feel you, Wingstop.
Controlled Chaos
If you’ve seen everything.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/pIcPdVrjE9— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 7, 2022
Nothing to see here, just a man walking (flying?) his goose.
Science
Now that's rad!
Behold...
Lizard Wizard! 🧙♂️🦎 pic.twitter.com/1ix8CotVCb— Katie ✨🏳️🌈 shop is open! (@ArtsyAxolotl) September 7, 2022
The lizard wizard.
Guitar Hero Mods
Guitar Hero mods have gone too far pic.twitter.com/fQvLJnup7r— King Narukami (@KingNarukami45) September 6, 2022
I love it.
Um???
sandwich that tastes like a sandwich with chicken pic.twitter.com/qpKZNvA2Xy— fucked up looking food (@fuckedupfoods) September 7, 2022
Excuse me, what?
Let Me In
September 6, 2022
These edits are hilarious.
Special Delivery
Behold, the Maryland Air National Guard pic.twitter.com/uQ1YTUlvmz— Moonlight Serenade🇺🇦 (@SwingRhythm2) September 6, 2022
What will they think of next?
Close enough
Animated the Kirby dev team attempts to draw him by hand. pic.twitter.com/bKdzM6W594— 🥖 Kéké 🥖 (@Kekeflipnote) September 6, 2022
The C-shaped Kirby gets me every time.
Music?
Sure, it's been a while I think I'm allowed to drop some tunes in here starting with Rob Zombie, his live stages are amazing (also, I really want that jacket, that's rad as hell).
Monster
One of my favorite, I guess you can call it a B-side, tracks from Disturbed.
Blue Flame
Have been jamming to this all weekend, it's great.
River
Might've shared this in the past, not sure, but the song never gets old.
