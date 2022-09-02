Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splitgate ends new feature development as 1047 Games pivots to new UE5 project

1047 Games has announced that it is shutting down new feature development on Splitgate as it moves on to create a game in the Splitgate universe.
TJ Denzer
Image via 1047 Games
2

Splitgate has been a pretty good Halo-style arena shooter in a time when some other alternatives are either faltering or non-existent, but as 1047 Games has grown, the range of talent on the team seems to be limited by what the current game can offer. With that in mind, it looks like 1047 Games is ready to move on. The developer has announced that it intends to cease new feature development on Splitgate and pivot to begin development on a new free-to-play game on Unreal Engine 5 that will be within the Splitgate universe.

1047 Games announced its decision regarding Splitgate in a press release on September 2, 2022. According to the studio, the issue with the original Splitgate is that while 1047 Games has grown with help from a massive amount of funding, it has found itself spending more time than it would like fixing parts of the game from back when Splitgate was only being handled by a small team. With that in mind, the team wants to create a new free-to-play game in the Splitgate universe on Unreal Engine 5 that will be unburdened by the original game’s problems.

The statement from 1047 Games about ending feature development on Splitgate.
According to 1047 Games, it is moving on from development on Splitgate outside balancing updates to begin work on a new free-to-play game built in Unreal Engine 5.
Source: 1047 Games

Even as 1047 Games pivots to create a new game and move on from Splitgate, it isn’t leaving the original game high and dry. While there won’t be new maps, guns, modes, or other content updates for the game, it will still receive balancing and even get a new battle pass on September 15, 2022, and premium tracks of the pass will be free as a thank you from the team.

Splitgate has been quite the interesting game since its launch, putting up a reasonable competitor to a Halo style of FPS. As 1047 Games moves on, it will be interesting to see what it comes up with next. Stay tuned as we watch for updates and reveals from the studio.

