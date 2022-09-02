Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 2: PlayStation Extended Play sale

It's a three-day weekend for those in the U.S., as we celebrate another Labor Day. That gives you an extra day to play video games, so you'll probably need something that'll last you a little longer than average. Fortunately, PlayStation has arrived with the Extended Play sale. This promotion includes deals on games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Quarry, Outriders: Worldslayer, and the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5.
Plus, don't forget that Sifu got a pretty big update this week. With that said, it's on sale all weekend, so grab it for your PlayStation while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gods Will Fall - FREE!
- Scourgebringer - FREE!
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Open World Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
- Optimized for Next Gen Sale
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Optimized for Next-Gen Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Extended Play
- The Quarry [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman Trilogy [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- UFC 4 - $10.19 (83% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Firewatch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla (All Legends) - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Superhot: One of Us Bundle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Ooblets - $19.99 (33% off)
- Jackbox Games Labor Day Weekend Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soundfall - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Stranded Deep - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 2: PlayStation Extended Play sale