Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - September 4, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

My mates & I tackle King's Fall Day One Contest Mode

In case you missed it last weekend, my mates and I took to the new Destiny 2 raid, King's Fall, and attempted to clear it on Day One. The challenge of this is that Contest Mode is active, meaning players' Power is locked to about 20 points below the enemies'. Enemies hit hard and it's easier to die. The goal of the Day One attempt is to clear the raid once under normal conditions and then a second time, completing each encounter's challenge. Those who manage this feat earn an in-game reward while World's First receive a WWE-style belt. Though it took us over 20 hours, we managed to do it.

Bungie has also revealed just how many players started the raid, how many cleared each encounter, and how many claimed the ultimate victory and cleared the entire thing. The number of unique players that entered the raid was 458,120. The number of players that beat the Oryx Challenge (the final encounter and the final challenge) was 17,107. Six of those people were my team and me. That means that only 3.73 percent of the number that booted up the raid completed it under the aforementioned conditions.

Making iron from sand

My man is out here living real-life SevTech or some other crafting survival game. I love that the Primitive Technology channel is legitimate, unlike the other copy-cat channels out there that we've discussed previously on Weekend Discussion. In this video, we see iron being extracted from sand using a gentle stream and grooves carved into a roof tile.

Quinn's Ideas discusses the Three-Body Problem

This is channel is a fantastic resource for those who love sci-fi. Quinn talks about everything from sci-fi novels and movies, to short stories and other bits and pieces. In this video, he discusses the Three-Body Problem series. It's a series I will harp on about for a long time, as it has fundamentally changed how I think about space and what's out there.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Petting otter paws!

I would love to pat some otter paws.

Doom 3 wasn't that bad!

I think I might have to go back and play it again.

Disrupt the system

Twitter user is right, this is like that James Bond film.

Soccer vs Football

We all know the correct name.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Have a look at my sleepy boy! You know what would make he and I even more thrilled this weekend? If you downloaded Shackpets. It's free on iOS and Android, and you can upload photos of your own adorable pets. Let me see what you've got!

Image shows Sam's cat Rad having a snooze

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 4, 2022 5:30 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - September 4, 2022

    • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 4, 2022 7:33 PM

      The number of unique players that entered the raid was 458,120. The number of players that beat the Oryx Challenge (the final encounter and the final challenge) was 17,107. Six of those people were my team and me.

      Yay! Congrats man!!

Hello, Meet Lola