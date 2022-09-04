Weekend Discussion - September 4, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

My mates & I tackle King's Fall Day One Contest Mode

In case you missed it last weekend, my mates and I took to the new Destiny 2 raid, King's Fall, and attempted to clear it on Day One. The challenge of this is that Contest Mode is active, meaning players' Power is locked to about 20 points below the enemies'. Enemies hit hard and it's easier to die. The goal of the Day One attempt is to clear the raid once under normal conditions and then a second time, completing each encounter's challenge. Those who manage this feat earn an in-game reward while World's First receive a WWE-style belt. Though it took us over 20 hours, we managed to do it.

Bungie has also revealed just how many players started the raid, how many cleared each encounter, and how many claimed the ultimate victory and cleared the entire thing. The number of unique players that entered the raid was 458,120. The number of players that beat the Oryx Challenge (the final encounter and the final challenge) was 17,107. Six of those people were my team and me. That means that only 3.73 percent of the number that booted up the raid completed it under the aforementioned conditions.

Making iron from sand

My man is out here living real-life SevTech or some other crafting survival game. I love that the Primitive Technology channel is legitimate, unlike the other copy-cat channels out there that we've discussed previously on Weekend Discussion. In this video, we see iron being extracted from sand using a gentle stream and grooves carved into a roof tile.

Quinn's Ideas discusses the Three-Body Problem

This is channel is a fantastic resource for those who love sci-fi. Quinn talks about everything from sci-fi novels and movies, to short stories and other bits and pieces. In this video, he discusses the Three-Body Problem series. It's a series I will harp on about for a long time, as it has fundamentally changed how I think about space and what's out there.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Petting otter paws!

Petting the hands of an otter..🦦🦦🥰 pic.twitter.com/yaJ4J2pdjS — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 1, 2022

I would love to pat some otter paws.

Doom 3 wasn't that bad!

I think I might have to go back and play it again.

Disrupt the system

Someone hacked #YandexTaxi and ordered all available taxis to Kutuzov Prospect in Moscow



Now there is a huge traffic jam with taxis.



It‘s like James Bond movie. pic.twitter.com/IatuAEtA2i — Russian Market (@runews) September 1, 2022

Twitter user is right, this is like that James Bond film.

Soccer vs Football

England: this sport is called "association football" but sometimes it's shortened to "soccer"



America: ok we'll call it soccer :)



England:



England: u fockin wot m8 — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) September 5, 2022

We all know the correct name.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

