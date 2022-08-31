Unboxing & Review: Q*bert x RepliCade Relive the '80s arcade dream with your own Q*bert x RepliCade machine.

For those that spent any time in arcades in the early ‘80s, Q*bert is a name that will be all too familiar. This puzzle game fits right alongside other classics and now fans can get a more size-friendly version of the cabinet from the team at New Wave Toys. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of unboxing and reviewing a Q*bert x RepliCade 1/6th scale arcade cabinet. Check out the video below!

In the above video, Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke unboxes and checks out the Q*bert x RepliCade arcade cabinet. This neat thing measures in at 11-inches tall and comes in expertly designed packaging. The cardboard shell looks like one you’d move a life-sized arcade in while the collector's display box features iconography from the game.

Greg notes that, like the other mini cabinets, the Q*bert machine features a HDMI output so you can play it on a larger screen, a rechargeable battery that is powered via microUSB, and four metal arcade tokens. As for the game, players can experience the original one from the ‘80s as well as an unreleased version designed by Warren Davis, a version that is much harder and faster than the original.

Fans of Q*bert can snag a Q*bert x RepliCade for $159.99 USD from the New Wave Toys site. Supply is limited, so act fast. For more unboxing videos, check out the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also see interviews with New Wave Toys over on the GamerHubTV channel.