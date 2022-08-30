Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
Evening Reading - August 30, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, Shackers. We are on the cusp of ending August. This year has flown by, and we’re closing in on September on this fine Tuesday. However, as we enter the last day of the month and hump day in one go, we’ve still got some fine content for you. It’s time to close down this day of posting with another round of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Happy birthday to a legendary franchise

That’s quite a few years of Hadoukens and Tatsumaki kicks. Which game is your favorite?

Fluffy li’l spa day

Pampered and cute is a daily goal.

Two avocados for $10

I’m with God. That’s pretty expensive, no matter how cute that puppet is.

Motion control Strive

Potemkin Busters are already too easy in Strive. Not entirely sure I want to play a game where all the Potemkin player has to do is vaguely gesture to take half my life bar. Pretty neat concept, though.

Duck drummin’

Look at that little dude go! A natural.

That’s a pretty big cult… of the Lamb

It’s a good game too. Have you played it?

Someone is riding that train, right?

Gotta wonder about the spirits being thrown all cattywampus onboard the Demon Train when it gets suplexed.

That covers our Evening Reading for this fine August 30. Thank you for reading. If you’d like to support Shacknews, consider checking out Mercury and subscribing for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? No problem. You can check out Shackpets for free. It’s a free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You can also peruse the latest pet pic uploads like this wonderful bleppin’ Flaff I caught recently.

Flaff sitting on the couch with her tongue hanging out.
You don't have to vote for Flaff on Shackpets, but it'd be cool if you did.

And that’s a wrap. How are you this evening, Shackers? Checking out any good games, TV, or books? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Hello, Meet Lola