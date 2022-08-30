Evening Reading - August 30, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. We are on the cusp of ending August. This year has flown by, and we’re closing in on September on this fine Tuesday. However, as we enter the last day of the month and hump day in one go, we’ve still got some fine content for you. It’s time to close down this day of posting with another round of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy, won’t you?
Happy birthday to a legendary franchise
Happy 35th anniversary to Street Fighter! 💪🏾🎉— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 30, 2022
Which game is your favorite in this classic fighting game series? #SF35th #StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/505hIozVi2
That’s quite a few years of Hadoukens and Tatsumaki kicks. Which game is your favorite?
Fluffy li’l spa day
so freaking CUTE pic.twitter.com/A5NiSJbLnU— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 30, 2022
Pampered and cute is a daily goal.
Two avocados for $10
In case you were curious, I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/ALZ8NbdmKb— Claire Zagorski, MSc, LP (@clairezagorski) August 30, 2022
I’m with God. That’s pretty expensive, no matter how cute that puppet is.
Motion control Strive
What if #GGST had motion controls? I tried imagining it then I started programing my Kinect and here we are playing Potemkin by flailing my arms!— Super Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) August 30, 2022
Who knew Guilty Gear Strive could be a workout I was sweaty just testing this out pic.twitter.com/wDLAUl0aB6
Potemkin Busters are already too easy in Strive. Not entirely sure I want to play a game where all the Potemkin player has to do is vaguely gesture to take half my life bar. Pretty neat concept, though.
Duck drummin’
August 30, 2022
Look at that little dude go! A natural.
That’s a pretty big cult… of the Lamb
Does this make us the world's biggest cult?— Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 OUT NOW (@cultofthelamb) August 30, 2022
From all of us at @MassiveMonsters and especially me, the Twitter dude, thank you for being such an awesome community! pic.twitter.com/BEh2oRXEjn
It’s a good game too. Have you played it?
Someone is riding that train, right?
August 29, 2022
Gotta wonder about the spirits being thrown all cattywampus onboard the Demon Train when it gets suplexed.
That covers our Evening Reading for this fine August 30. Thank you for reading. If you’d like to support Shacknews, consider checking out Mercury and subscribing for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? No problem. You can check out Shackpets for free. It’s a free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You can also peruse the latest pet pic uploads like this wonderful bleppin’ Flaff I caught recently.
And that’s a wrap. How are you this evening, Shackers? Checking out any good games, TV, or books? Let us know in the Chatty section below!
