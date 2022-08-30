Evening Reading - August 30, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. We are on the cusp of ending August. This year has flown by, and we’re closing in on September on this fine Tuesday. However, as we enter the last day of the month and hump day in one go, we’ve still got some fine content for you. It’s time to close down this day of posting with another round of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy, won’t you?

Happy birthday to a legendary franchise

Happy 35th anniversary to Street Fighter! 💪🏾🎉



Which game is your favorite in this classic fighting game series? #SF35th #StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/505hIozVi2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 30, 2022

That’s quite a few years of Hadoukens and Tatsumaki kicks. Which game is your favorite?

Fluffy li’l spa day

so freaking CUTE pic.twitter.com/A5NiSJbLnU — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 30, 2022

Pampered and cute is a daily goal.

Two avocados for $10

In case you were curious, I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/ALZ8NbdmKb — Claire Zagorski, MSc, LP (@clairezagorski) August 30, 2022

I’m with God. That’s pretty expensive, no matter how cute that puppet is.

Motion control Strive

What if #GGST had motion controls? I tried imagining it then I started programing my Kinect and here we are playing Potemkin by flailing my arms!



Who knew Guilty Gear Strive could be a workout I was sweaty just testing this out pic.twitter.com/wDLAUl0aB6 — Super Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) August 30, 2022

Potemkin Busters are already too easy in Strive. Not entirely sure I want to play a game where all the Potemkin player has to do is vaguely gesture to take half my life bar. Pretty neat concept, though.

Duck drummin’

pic.twitter.com/c2Jig2LAEv — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) August 30, 2022

Look at that little dude go! A natural.

That’s a pretty big cult… of the Lamb

Does this make us the world's biggest cult?



From all of us at @MassiveMonsters and especially me, the Twitter dude, thank you for being such an awesome community! pic.twitter.com/BEh2oRXEjn — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 OUT NOW (@cultofthelamb) August 30, 2022

It’s a good game too. Have you played it?

Someone is riding that train, right?

Gotta wonder about the spirits being thrown all cattywampus onboard the Demon Train when it gets suplexed.

