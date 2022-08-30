PAX West 2022 dates, schedule, livestreams, and exhibitors PAX West 2022 is on-site from Seattle this year. Here's everything you need to know.

For the second straight year, PAX West is returning as an in-person event. Taking place in Seattle, PAX West 2022 will feature exciting game demo opportunities, informative panels, and lots of other fun stuff. Here's everything you need to know about the big event.

PAX West 2022 dates

As has been tradition, PAX West 2022 will take place during Labor Day weekend. That's Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. The event will unfold from the Seattle Convention Center. Tickets are still available from the PAX West website.

PAX West 2022 livestream schedule

Many of the PAX West 2022 panels are being held on-site, so you'll have to be there in-person to see most of them. However, there are a few digital showcases being broadcast to the PAX Twitch channel. Here's what to look for, in terms of digital panels:

Gravity Indie Games Debut Showcase - Friday, 3-4PM PT

- Friday, 3-4PM PT Hooded Horse Publisher Showcase - Saturday, 10-11AM PT

- Saturday, 10-11AM PT Stop Living on 1HP: How to Play More and Hurt Less - Sunday, 1:30-2:30PM PT

Soundtrack Scramble: The Game Music Arrangement Challenge - Sunday, 7-8PM PT

Similarly, look for many of the on-site esports events to come to you live from the PAX Arena Twitch channel. These will feature various amateur tournaments and competitions featuring gaming pros and streaming superstars. Here's the PAX Arena schedule:

Stream Stars: Nintendo Switch Showdown - Friday, 11AM-2PM PT

Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 1 - Friday, 12-4PM PT

- Friday, 12-4PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 2 - Friday, 2-6PM PT

- Friday, 2-6PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open - Saturday, 11AM-6PM PT

- Saturday, 11AM-6PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 3 - Saturday, 11AM-3PM PT

- Saturday, 11AM-3PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 4 - Saturday, 1-6PM PT

- Saturday, 1-6PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Top 32 - Sunday, 12-3PM PT

- Sunday, 12-3PM PT Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Grand Final - Sunday, 4:30-6PM PT

- Sunday, 4:30-6PM PT Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2022 - Monday, 1-2PM PT

- Monday, 1-2PM PT Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 - Monday, 2-6PM PT

Be sure to check the PAX West schedule for the full list of panels. The various descriptions will also note whether the panels will be broadcast on stream, whether it be on the PAX channel, the PAX Arena channel, or on PAX2 and PAX3 channels.

PAX West 2022 exhibitors

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a concern, the PAX West exhibitor list is rapidly returning to normalcy. You can find the full exhibitor list, but we'll also name off each exhibitor for your convenience:

110 Industries SA - Booth 2123

1985 Games - Booth TT5209

3D Generation LLC - Booth 135

Academy of Interactive Entertainment - Booth 1327

Aether Studios - Booth 751

AimControllers - Booth 106

AMD - Booth 617

AMIGO Games - Booth TT5206

Anthropic Studios - Booth 1426

AORUS (GIGABYTE) - Booth 2323

Apogee Entertainment - Booth 1501

Archon Games - Booth TT7314

ASUS - Booth 817

AT&T - Handheld Lounge

Audio-Technica US, Inc. - Booth 2445

Badger Hub - Booth 657

Bandai Namco - Booth 2131

Batterystaple Games LLC - Booth 660

Beamdog - Booth 861

BenQ America (ZOWIE & MOBIUZ) - Booth 1115

Berzerk Studio - Booth 835

Bibisama Inc. - Booth 1516

Bowlcut Studios - Booth 750

Brace Yourself Games - Booth 1923

Bunnies4Peace Studios - Booth 1325

Bytedance Pte Ltd. - Booth 333

C4Labs - Booth TT7310

CAGE Studios - Booth 859

Catalyst Games Labs - Booth TT7201

Champion - Booth 126

Chessex - Booth SKY7

Child's Play - Booth SKY4

Chorus Worldwide Games - Booth 850

Chromatic Games - Booth 764

COUGAR - Booth 2530

CrowD Games - Booth TT5204

Cygnus Entertainment - Booth 1425

D&Tea - Booth TT5003

Development Plus - Booth 103

Devolver Digital - Booth 1613

Dial Up Games - Booth 1514

DigiPen Institute of Technology - Booth 2331

Dire Wolf Digital LLC - Booth SKY5

DreadCP - Booth 403

DX Gameworks - Booth 203

EKWB - Booth 411

Eldersin Studios LLC - Booth 124

Elderwood Academy - Booth TT7116

Evil Geniuses - Booth 2834

FanFit Gaming - Booth 109

Fangamer - Booth 127

Filthy Casual - Booth 134

Finji - Booth 645

Fixture Gaming - Booth 120

Floodgate Games - Booth TT5101

Foam Brain - Booth 139

Folklore Games - 662

Free League Publishing - Booth TT7207

Freedom Games - Booth 239

Frenemy Games Studio - Booth TT7208

Game of Gam - Booth TT5208

Gaming Outfitters - Booth 116

Geek Therapeutics - Booth TT5002

Geekify Inc - Booth TT7216

Gemdrop Games - Booth 758

Glorious Gaming - Booth 1801

Good Badget - Booth 849

Good Luck Games - Booth TT5202

Good Nerd Bad Nerd Games - Booth TT7316

Gravity Games Arise - Booth 762

Half Asleep - Booth 763

Hero: Tales of the Tomes - Booth TT7312

HoYoverse - Booth 2339

Humble Games - Booth 317

Indie Games Poland - Booth 811

Intel Corporation - Booth 2301, 2503

Inti Creates - Booth 2439

Japanese: The Game - Booth TT7209

Japanime Games - Booth TT7102

Lake Washington Institute of Technology - Booth 216

Larian Studios - Booth 605

Lethal Shadows Productions LLC - Booth TT7112

Level Up Dice - Booth 1500, SKY1

Limited Run Retail - Booth 303

Lynnvander Studios - Booth TT7302

Mak and Kyle, LLC - Booth TT7308

Mechs and Company - Booth 2822

Mega64 - Booth SKY3

MetalCore Foundation - Booth 225

Metallic Dice Games - Booth TT7202

Mighty Yell - Booth 663

Motion Twin - Booth 1813

Nexxyo Labs - Booth 652

Nintendo of America Inc - Booth 1929

Norse Foundry LLC - Booth TT5201

Ocean Drive Studio - Booth 339

OMOCAT, LLC - Booth 233

Panda Global LLC - Booth 2828

Paradox Customs - Booth 1317

Pastimes Incorporated - Booth SKY9

Patriot Memory Inc. - Booth 119

Pendelhaven - Booth TT5107

Pink Gorilla - Booth 136

Plaion - Booth 1909

PM Studios - Booth 425, 525

Q-Workshop - Booth TT5207

Raw Fury - Booth 745

Red Bull North America

Rescue Pets - Booth 133

Resolution Games - Booth 651

Rogue Games - Booth 417

Rose City Games - Booth 644

ROTU Entertainment & Media, Ltd. - Booth 117

Samsung - Annex Level 3 LAN 3

Sanshee - Booth 1217

Savage Sparrow - Booth TT7304

Sceptre - Booth 130

Schell Games - Booth 1512

SEGA - Booth 803

SEGA Europe Ltd - Booth 803

Serenity Forge - Booth 757

Simultronics - Booth 100

Ska Studios - Booth 1520

Skybound - Booth 1515

Smol Games - Booth 656

Snowcastle Games - Booth 856

Songbird Ocarina - Booth 112

Squish Studios LLC - Booth 650

Steeped Games - Booth TT5004

Studio Kumiho - Booth 756

Studio Wildcard - Booth 325

Stylin Online TT - Booth 7314

Symbiosis Games - Booth 654

Synodic Arc - Booth 1424

Tabletop Co-Op - Booth TT5105

Tandemi - Booth 658

TeeTurtle - Booth TT5103

The Pokemon Company - Booth 1601

The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild - Booth 2431

Thunderful Games - Booth 2101

Tic Toc Games - Booth 208

tinyBuild - Booth 433, 633

Tough Love Arena - Booth 659

Tripwire Interactive - Booth 209

Tuatara Games - Booth 1427

UberStrategist Inc. - Booth 403

Ukiyo-E Heroes - Booth 110

V1 Tech - Booth 1417

VGNYsoft - Booth 114

Viewsonic - Booth 232

Volante Design - Booth SKY10

Voodoo Ranger (New Belgium Brewing Company) - Skybridge Lobby (4th Floor)

Vyersoft LLC - Booth 1524

Walaber Entertainment - Booth 862

Wandering Wizard - Booth 1504

Watchtower Gaming LLC - Booth TT7306

Whitethorn Digital - Booth 853

Wild Rooster - Booth 1526

Wishes LLC - Booth SKY2

Wyrmwood - Booth TT5001

Yacht Club Games - Booth 217

Yeyian Gaming - Booth 1508

Ysbryd Games - Booth 503

Ziggurat Interactive - Booth 122

Zulu's Board Game Cafe - Booth TT5008

That's everything that's going down at PAX 2022. For those attending in person, be sure to plan accordingly. For those who are staying home and looking for any major announcements to come from the show, keep it on Shacknews. We'll be sure to report on the biggest happenings to come from this year's event.