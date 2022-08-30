PAX West 2022 dates, schedule, livestreams, and exhibitors
PAX West 2022 is on-site from Seattle this year. Here's everything you need to know.
For the second straight year, PAX West is returning as an in-person event. Taking place in Seattle, PAX West 2022 will feature exciting game demo opportunities, informative panels, and lots of other fun stuff. Here's everything you need to know about the big event.
PAX West 2022 dates
As has been tradition, PAX West 2022 will take place during Labor Day weekend. That's Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. The event will unfold from the Seattle Convention Center. Tickets are still available from the PAX West website.
PAX West 2022 livestream schedule
Many of the PAX West 2022 panels are being held on-site, so you'll have to be there in-person to see most of them. However, there are a few digital showcases being broadcast to the PAX Twitch channel. Here's what to look for, in terms of digital panels:
- Gravity Indie Games Debut Showcase - Friday, 3-4PM PT
- Hooded Horse Publisher Showcase - Saturday, 10-11AM PT
- Stop Living on 1HP: How to Play More and Hurt Less - Sunday, 1:30-2:30PM PT
- Soundtrack Scramble: The Game Music Arrangement Challenge - Sunday, 7-8PM PT
Similarly, look for many of the on-site esports events to come to you live from the PAX Arena Twitch channel. These will feature various amateur tournaments and competitions featuring gaming pros and streaming superstars. Here's the PAX Arena schedule:
- Stream Stars: Nintendo Switch Showdown - Friday, 11AM-2PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 1 - Friday, 12-4PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 2 - Friday, 2-6PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open - Saturday, 11AM-6PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 3 - Saturday, 11AM-3PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Qualifier 4 - Saturday, 1-6PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Top 32 - Sunday, 12-3PM PT
- Panda Cup Almost Pro Open Grand Final - Sunday, 4:30-6PM PT
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2022 - Monday, 1-2PM PT
- Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 - Monday, 2-6PM PT
Be sure to check the PAX West schedule for the full list of panels. The various descriptions will also note whether the panels will be broadcast on stream, whether it be on the PAX channel, the PAX Arena channel, or on PAX2 and PAX3 channels.
PAX West 2022 exhibitors
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a concern, the PAX West exhibitor list is rapidly returning to normalcy. You can find the full exhibitor list, but we'll also name off each exhibitor for your convenience:
- 110 Industries SA - Booth 2123
- 1985 Games - Booth TT5209
- 3D Generation LLC - Booth 135
- Academy of Interactive Entertainment - Booth 1327
- Aether Studios - Booth 751
- AimControllers - Booth 106
- AMD - Booth 617
- AMIGO Games - Booth TT5206
- Anthropic Studios - Booth 1426
- AORUS (GIGABYTE) - Booth 2323
- Apogee Entertainment - Booth 1501
- Archon Games - Booth TT7314
- ASUS - Booth 817
- AT&T - Handheld Lounge
- Audio-Technica US, Inc. - Booth 2445
- Badger Hub - Booth 657
- Bandai Namco - Booth 2131
- Batterystaple Games LLC - Booth 660
- Beamdog - Booth 861
- BenQ America (ZOWIE & MOBIUZ) - Booth 1115
- Berzerk Studio - Booth 835
- Bibisama Inc. - Booth 1516
- Bowlcut Studios - Booth 750
- Brace Yourself Games - Booth 1923
- Bunnies4Peace Studios - Booth 1325
- Bytedance Pte Ltd. - Booth 333
- C4Labs - Booth TT7310
- CAGE Studios - Booth 859
- Catalyst Games Labs - Booth TT7201
- Champion - Booth 126
- Chessex - Booth SKY7
- Child's Play - Booth SKY4
- Chorus Worldwide Games - Booth 850
- Chromatic Games - Booth 764
- COUGAR - Booth 2530
- CrowD Games - Booth TT5204
- Cygnus Entertainment - Booth 1425
- D&Tea - Booth TT5003
- Development Plus - Booth 103
- Devolver Digital - Booth 1613
- Dial Up Games - Booth 1514
- DigiPen Institute of Technology - Booth 2331
- Dire Wolf Digital LLC - Booth SKY5
- DreadCP - Booth 403
- DX Gameworks - Booth 203
- EKWB - Booth 411
- Eldersin Studios LLC - Booth 124
- Elderwood Academy - Booth TT7116
- Evil Geniuses - Booth 2834
- FanFit Gaming - Booth 109
- Fangamer - Booth 127
- Filthy Casual - Booth 134
- Finji - Booth 645
- Fixture Gaming - Booth 120
- Floodgate Games - Booth TT5101
- Foam Brain - Booth 139
- Folklore Games - 662
- Free League Publishing - Booth TT7207
- Freedom Games - Booth 239
- Frenemy Games Studio - Booth TT7208
- Game of Gam - Booth TT5208
- Gaming Outfitters - Booth 116
- Geek Therapeutics - Booth TT5002
- Geekify Inc - Booth TT7216
- Gemdrop Games - Booth 758
- Glorious Gaming - Booth 1801
- Good Badget - Booth 849
- Good Luck Games - Booth TT5202
- Good Nerd Bad Nerd Games - Booth TT7316
- Gravity Games Arise - Booth 762
- Half Asleep - Booth 763
- Hero: Tales of the Tomes - Booth TT7312
- HoYoverse - Booth 2339
- Humble Games - Booth 317
- Indie Games Poland - Booth 811
- Intel Corporation - Booth 2301, 2503
- Inti Creates - Booth 2439
- Japanese: The Game - Booth TT7209
- Japanime Games - Booth TT7102
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology - Booth 216
- Larian Studios - Booth 605
- Lethal Shadows Productions LLC - Booth TT7112
- Level Up Dice - Booth 1500, SKY1
- Limited Run Retail - Booth 303
- Lynnvander Studios - Booth TT7302
- Mak and Kyle, LLC - Booth TT7308
- Mechs and Company - Booth 2822
- Mega64 - Booth SKY3
- MetalCore Foundation - Booth 225
- Metallic Dice Games - Booth TT7202
- Mighty Yell - Booth 663
- Motion Twin - Booth 1813
- Nexxyo Labs - Booth 652
- Nintendo of America Inc - Booth 1929
- Norse Foundry LLC - Booth TT5201
- Ocean Drive Studio - Booth 339
- OMOCAT, LLC - Booth 233
- Panda Global LLC - Booth 2828
- Paradox Customs - Booth 1317
- Pastimes Incorporated - Booth SKY9
- Patriot Memory Inc. - Booth 119
- Pendelhaven - Booth TT5107
- Pink Gorilla - Booth 136
- Plaion - Booth 1909
- PM Studios - Booth 425, 525
- Q-Workshop - Booth TT5207
- Raw Fury - Booth 745
- Red Bull North America
- Rescue Pets - Booth 133
- Resolution Games - Booth 651
- Rogue Games - Booth 417
- Rose City Games - Booth 644
- ROTU Entertainment & Media, Ltd. - Booth 117
- Samsung - Annex Level 3 LAN 3
- Sanshee - Booth 1217
- Savage Sparrow - Booth TT7304
- Sceptre - Booth 130
- Schell Games - Booth 1512
- SEGA - Booth 803
- SEGA Europe Ltd - Booth 803
- Serenity Forge - Booth 757
- Simultronics - Booth 100
- Ska Studios - Booth 1520
- Skybound - Booth 1515
- Smol Games - Booth 656
- Snowcastle Games - Booth 856
- Songbird Ocarina - Booth 112
- Squish Studios LLC - Booth 650
- Steeped Games - Booth TT5004
- Studio Kumiho - Booth 756
- Studio Wildcard - Booth 325
- Stylin Online TT - Booth 7314
- Symbiosis Games - Booth 654
- Synodic Arc - Booth 1424
- Tabletop Co-Op - Booth TT5105
- Tandemi - Booth 658
- TeeTurtle - Booth TT5103
- The Pokemon Company - Booth 1601
- The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild - Booth 2431
- Thunderful Games - Booth 2101
- Tic Toc Games - Booth 208
- tinyBuild - Booth 433, 633
- Tough Love Arena - Booth 659
- Tripwire Interactive - Booth 209
- Tuatara Games - Booth 1427
- UberStrategist Inc. - Booth 403
- Ukiyo-E Heroes - Booth 110
- V1 Tech - Booth 1417
- VGNYsoft - Booth 114
- Viewsonic - Booth 232
- Volante Design - Booth SKY10
- Voodoo Ranger (New Belgium Brewing Company) - Skybridge Lobby (4th Floor)
- Vyersoft LLC - Booth 1524
- Walaber Entertainment - Booth 862
- Wandering Wizard - Booth 1504
- Watchtower Gaming LLC - Booth TT7306
- Whitethorn Digital - Booth 853
- Wild Rooster - Booth 1526
- Wishes LLC - Booth SKY2
- Wyrmwood - Booth TT5001
- Yacht Club Games - Booth 217
- Yeyian Gaming - Booth 1508
- Ysbryd Games - Booth 503
- Ziggurat Interactive - Booth 122
- Zulu's Board Game Cafe - Booth TT5008
That's everything that's going down at PAX 2022. For those attending in person, be sure to plan accordingly. For those who are staying home and looking for any major announcements to come from the show, keep it on Shacknews. We'll be sure to report on the biggest happenings to come from this year's event.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, PAX West 2022 dates, schedule, livestreams, and exhibitors