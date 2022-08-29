Evening Reading - August 29, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon must shade cells based on the digits that appear within the puzzle. This constraint is quite neat!

Danny DeVito answers internet questions

How good is Danny?

Riddle me this

Can you solve this logic puzzle?

This cat is desperate for pats

He just wants pets. :( pic.twitter.com/vpmLM277js — Cat Society (@coolcatsociety) August 29, 2022

Give it some attention!

Walter White tries Mario Kart

Walter White in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/6bRRGDR587 — Chiptuner (@chip2ner) August 29, 2022

Not the crossover I thought I'd see.

Sounds like a funny kid

"Why aren't Millenials having children?" Maybe because those of us who did were nice enough to explain to our friends you have to wake up at 5:52am and watch Thomas while holding a toy of Thomas and making him say "Wow, look, I'm on TV" before your coffee is even ready. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 27, 2022

Doing all that before a coffee? I'll pass.

Mashed up food

The guy who invented soup pic.twitter.com/Gqtoe09vaJ — high-quality tim2o (@HydrationChimp) August 27, 2022

Can all food be made into soup?

Definitely more room for cats

So many spare spots!

How you doin'?

Currently feeling real dumb for how hard I laughed at this pic.twitter.com/xFtBYIPqAI — ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ ☮️ (@wyntermitchell) August 27, 2022

On a serious note, Dune Part 2 when?

