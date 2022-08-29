Evening Reading - August 29, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection review: Turtles across the ages
- Homeworld 3 maintains the series' beloved aspects while evolving them
- Midnight Fight Express review: Gotta brawl 'em all
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 29, 2022
- Warner Bros trademark hints at Big Chungus possibly coming to MultiVersus
- Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter (TWTR) whistleblower in ongoing legal battle
- Mafia is free on PC this weekend, as new game is announced
- Lighter models of the PlayStation 5 have launched in Australia
- YouTube streamer Ludwig swatted during Chess tournament broadcast
- GameStop (GME) to release GMERICA NFT collection tomorrow
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In this episode, Simon must shade cells based on the digits that appear within the puzzle. This constraint is quite neat!
Danny DeVito answers internet questions
How good is Danny?
Riddle me this
Can you solve this logic puzzle?
This cat is desperate for pats
He just wants pets. :( pic.twitter.com/vpmLM277js— Cat Society (@coolcatsociety) August 29, 2022
Give it some attention!
Walter White tries Mario Kart
Walter White in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/6bRRGDR587— Chiptuner (@chip2ner) August 29, 2022
Not the crossover I thought I'd see.
Sounds like a funny kid
"Why aren't Millenials having children?" Maybe because those of us who did were nice enough to explain to our friends you have to wake up at 5:52am and watch Thomas while holding a toy of Thomas and making him say "Wow, look, I'm on TV" before your coffee is even ready.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 27, 2022
Doing all that before a coffee? I'll pass.
Mashed up food
The guy who invented soup pic.twitter.com/Gqtoe09vaJ— high-quality tim2o (@HydrationChimp) August 27, 2022
Can all food be made into soup?
Definitely more room for cats
August 28, 2022
So many spare spots!
How you doin'?
Currently feeling real dumb for how hard I laughed at this pic.twitter.com/xFtBYIPqAI— ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ ☮️ (@wyntermitchell) August 27, 2022
On a serious note, Dune Part 2 when?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Check out this photo of my boy, Rad. There are so many photos of him up on Shackpets. Why don't you download the app and challenge him? I think his photos could very well beat your photos. The gauntlet has been thrown down!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 29, 2022