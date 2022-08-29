Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
Evening Reading - August 29, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon must shade cells based on the digits that appear within the puzzle. This constraint is quite neat!

Danny DeVito answers internet questions

How good is Danny?

Riddle me this

Can you solve this logic puzzle?

This cat is desperate for pats

Give it some attention!

Walter White tries Mario Kart

Not the crossover I thought I'd see.

Sounds like a funny kid

Doing all that before a coffee? I'll pass.

Mashed up food

Can all food be made into soup?

Definitely more room for cats

So many spare spots!

How you doin'?

On a serious note, Dune Part 2 when?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of my boy, Rad. There are so many photos of him up on Shackpets. Why don't you download the app and challenge him? I think his photos could very well beat your photos. The gauntlet has been thrown down!

image shows Sam's cat Rad lying on his back, twisting

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola