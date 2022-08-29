ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 230 See if we can defeat the Palace of Winds in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it's time to get back to saving Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. Dungeons in the Minish Cap are some of the longer ones Zelda handheld games have to offer. However, it also feels like there's a lot of side questing shoehorned into the game to expand the game length. We made our way to the Palace of Winds during the last Minish Cap episode and tonight; we will try to conquer it.

After the Palace of Winds is Dark Hyrule Castle, the last dungeon in the game so if we get through the Palace of Winds quickly, then next week should be the Minish Cap finale episode. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, find out if we defeat the Palace of Winds and take the next step to save Hyrule from evil.

After defeating the Palace of Winds, all that remains is Dark Hyrule Castle. Will we be able to save Princess Zelda?

© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT /8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap but we'll be taking a minor break from Golden Sun this week so stay tuned for something different Tuesday night. Mega Man: The Wily Wars continues on Wednesday night with my favorite Mega Man game, Mega Man 3.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more information on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.