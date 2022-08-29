Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter (TWTR) whistleblower in ongoing legal battle Elon Musk claims many of the issues cited in former Twitter security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko's allegations against the company coincide with his own.

A very interesting twist occurred in Twitter’s ongoing business these last few weeks. After a former chief of security put the company on blast with a series of allegations, the company’s vulnerabilities, issues, and poor handling of both were laid bare. Now, Elon Musk is calling on the Twitter whistleblower as a resource in his ongoing legal battle with the company, subpoenaing said individual to appear in court.

Musk’s lawyers filed to subpoena the Twitter whistleblower was recently submitted as part of a 45-page document, as reported by The Verge. Under this subpoena, Twitter whistleblower and former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko would be deposed as of September 9, 2022. Zatko previously filed his allegations against Twitter with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the support of Whistleblower Aid, which also supported Frances Haugen in her allegations against Facebook/Meta. In said allegations, Zatko claimed that Twitter leadership misled Musk, its investors, and the board of directors in relation to various security issues and vulnerabilities on the platform, including data regarding users.

The last part, in particular, has Elon Musk interested in Zatko’s allegations and calling for his participation in the Twitter v. Elon Musk case. Musk attempted to call off the $44 billion USD deal to buy Twitter after he claimed that the company inaccurately reported user stats, including its makeup of bots and monetizable daily active users (mDAU). Twitter has since filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk with a court date set for October 2022. Where Musk has been openly hostile in various tweets about Twitter’s business, the company claims that Musk has disrupted its business and then tried to back out because the “deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

With the Twitter whistleblower in play in the ongoing court battle between Musk and Twitter, it will be interesting to see what effect it has on the case. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the legal battle between Musk and Twitter for further updates.