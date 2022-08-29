Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Mafia is free on PC this weekend, as new game is announced

2K is giving away free copies of the original Mafia, while also announcing that a new game in the series is in the works.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Steam
1

The Mafia franchise has been doing all sorts of dirty work for 20 years and 2K is celebrating in a few ways. First off, the development team at Hangar 13 has been reflecting on the original Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, a session that culminated with the announcement of a new game in development. For those who haven't played the original Mafia, 2K is about to give the full game away absolutely free.

According to a post from the 2K Twitter account, the first Mafia game will be available to download and keep absolutely free from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. This is the original version of Mafia that was released 20 years ago this week, not the Definitive Edition that was released in 2020. While that's a celebration of Mafia's past, Hangar 13 is also looking at the franchise's future.

During an interview posted on Monday to the Mafia website, Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladik confirmed that a new entry in the series is in development.

A crew of gangsters in Mafia
The original Mafia, released in 2002.
Source: Steam

"I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project!" Hladik said. "While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories."

A new Mafia has been rumored to be on and off for years, but this is the first definitive confirmation that the series will continue and with Definitive Edition developer Hangar 13 at the helm. There are no other details beyond that, but we'll make sure to keep an eye on this story as it unfolds. In the meantime, make sure to watch Steam and pick up the original game for free starting this Thursday.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola