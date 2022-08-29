Mafia is free on PC this weekend, as new game is announced 2K is giving away free copies of the original Mafia, while also announcing that a new game in the series is in the works.

The Mafia franchise has been doing all sorts of dirty work for 20 years and 2K is celebrating in a few ways. First off, the development team at Hangar 13 has been reflecting on the original Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, a session that culminated with the announcement of a new game in development. For those who haven't played the original Mafia, 2K is about to give the full game away absolutely free.

In honor of #Mafia20 let's go back to where it all started 🏙



Get the original Mafia (digital) for FREE on @Steam from Sept. 1 - 5 pic.twitter.com/ZdxSFZrLwh — 2K (@2K) August 29, 2022

According to a post from the 2K Twitter account, the first Mafia game will be available to download and keep absolutely free from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. This is the original version of Mafia that was released 20 years ago this week, not the Definitive Edition that was released in 2020. While that's a celebration of Mafia's past, Hangar 13 is also looking at the franchise's future.

During an interview posted on Monday to the Mafia website, Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladik confirmed that a new entry in the series is in development.

The original Mafia, released in 2002.

Source: Steam

"I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project!" Hladik said. "While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories."

A new Mafia has been rumored to be on and off for years, but this is the first definitive confirmation that the series will continue and with Definitive Edition developer Hangar 13 at the helm. There are no other details beyond that, but we'll make sure to keep an eye on this story as it unfolds. In the meantime, make sure to watch Steam and pick up the original game for free starting this Thursday.