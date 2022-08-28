Weekend Discussion - August 28, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday afternoon and evening without a little bit of relaxing sudoku puzzle solving. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle that is packed to the gills with killer cages. All of them, bar one, must sum to 9! There's always something so relaxing listening and watching Simon solve these puzzles. Watching the logic flow onward as he works through the problems is a treat.

Gavin Free & Tom Scott try Hot Ones sauces

There's nothing I love more than watching people try hot sauce. This is especially true if they cannot handle their heat and struggle. What's truly remarkable is when someone who you thought might struggle takes it like a champ.

News anchors try the One Chip Challenge

While we're on a hot things trend, check out this highlight reel of news anchors attempting the Paqui One Chip Challenge. I really want to get some of these chips shipped to Australia. I reckon I could handle it.

Magnus climbs in rental gear

Not only does Magnus use rental shoes, but he uses some snow gloves to give himself a climbing handicap.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

10 websites you should be using

10 free websites so useful they should come pre-bookmarked on every browser: — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 27, 2022

There are some great recommendations in here.

The Keg Master at work

they should probably stop calling him that #SeaOfThieves pic.twitter.com/8vEWeg4Wd0 — pleythru (@pleythru) August 16, 2022

Look at him go.

King's Fall raid D1 and D2 comparisons

King's Fall Raid | #Destiny2



D1 vs. D2 - Graphic Comparison



(via Evaze) pic.twitter.com/7paC5Qolcl — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) August 27, 2022

The lighting and atmosphere is totally different.

We did it. We beat King's Fall

I had an amazing team of mates. It took a bit, but we got it over the line.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

