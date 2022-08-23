ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 228 Find out if our party can survive the challenges of Tolbi in Golden Sun, tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it's time for more of our Golden Sun playthrough. It has been a tough journey for Steve and friends but we have been slowly making progress in our goal to save the world. During the last Golden Sun episode, we made our way through the treacherous Lamakan Desert and arrived at the Kalay Docks, home to the port.

The ship set sail and while on the high seas, our team had to fight one of the tougher monsters we've run into during our journey thus far, the Kraken. It was an arduous fight but in the end the Kraken fell to our fighting spirit and the team finally arrived in Tolbi. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if the team has what it takes to survive in Tolbi.

We "safely" made our way to the Kalay Docks, aboard this fine vessel. Luckily, only a Kraken got in our way!

© Nintendo

