Evening Reading - August 22, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

MultiVersus has surpassed 20 million players

The smash hit game that has taken the fighting game scene by storm has passed another massive milestone. Warner Bros. has announced that MultiVersus has exceeded 20 million players less than a month since the start of the open beta.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another classic live reaction from Simon. This puzzle offers zero clues other than the mysterious digits around the perimeter sum to 178.

The Do Nothing Guy

What a unique business idea!

Nutty Putty Cave Incident documentary

This cave exploring documentary is harrowing. If you go caving, be careful.

Electrified water

I had no idea that carp were such a problem.

Listen to another galaxy

Just dust and echoes.

Grill'd have the best burgers

The company knew exactly what it was doing with this marketing.

Is the King of the Hill reboot happening or what?

I can't wait to see what Mike Judge comes up with.

Twitter detectives

Just two cops lookin' to solve some mysteries.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Take a look at one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. He's just a little kitten here with tiny little toe beans!

Image of Sam's cat Rad when he was a kitten

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola