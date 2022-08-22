Evening Reading - August 22, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

MultiVersus has surpassed 20 million players

The smash hit game that has taken the fighting game scene by storm has passed another massive milestone. Warner Bros. has announced that MultiVersus has exceeded 20 million players less than a month since the start of the open beta.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another classic live reaction from Simon. This puzzle offers zero clues other than the mysterious digits around the perimeter sum to 178.

The Do Nothing Guy

What a unique business idea!

Nutty Putty Cave Incident documentary

This cave exploring documentary is harrowing. If you go caving, be careful.

Electrified water

I had no idea that carp were such a problem.

Listen to another galaxy

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

Just dust and echoes.

Grill'd have the best burgers

The company knew exactly what it was doing with this marketing.

Is the King of the Hill reboot happening or what?

King of the Hill reboot episode where Hank becomes concerned about "antifa" until Luane and Bobby are threatened by actual Neo-Nazis at a Pride Parade, which causes Hank to run off the Nazis with credible threats of ass-kicking and solidifies him as an anti-fascist icon — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) August 21, 2022

I can't wait to see what Mike Judge comes up with.

Twitter detectives

Just two cops lookin' to solve some mysteries.

