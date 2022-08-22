Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 146 We're back to help you be the very best like no one ever was!

Good afternoon, Shackers! The Wide World of Electronic Sports Episode 146 is finally upon us. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for a lesson on how to be the very best like no one ever was.

This past weekend was with three very prominent events and you're in luck because we'll be breaking them all down. First things first at the top of the hour we'll be discussing Pokemon Worlds 2022 in London. With hundreds of competitors between five very different Pokemon titles, the event did not let up on the action one bit. One important area to highlight is that Pokemon Worlds 2022 was Pokken Tournament: DX's final tournament at the event. The title brought in $20,000 in prize pooling and some of the finest competition we've ever seen from the game.

Shorlty after this we'll be diving head first into all Quake-related news that took place over the weekend. For our readers that are into the more competitve aspect of Quake, look no further than the Quake Championships 2022 bracket. 24 of the brightest and most skilled players competed for $150,000 in prize pooling but ultimately there can be only one champion. BIG Esports very own K1llsen double eliminated MYZTRO's RAISY once in an earlier round in Winners bracket and once again in Grand Finals. However, QuakeCon provided those who were also looking for some news about their favorite franchises. There was news of beloved classics such as Elder Scrolls: Arena, Quake 4, and Wolestein 3D and many others headed to Game Pass, as well news of a new Indiana Jones title.

Hold onto to your hats, platform fighter fans. Yes, we have news for you as well. The first installment of "Rise N Grind 2022" took place over the weekend in Waco, Texas. The event served as a Gold Tier stop on the Smash World Tour and brought out the likes of MKLeo, Onin, Zomba, and plenty of other fierce competitors. With there being a Smash-centrtic event every weekend we'll be rehashing our top player burnout discussion from earlier in the year. Directly after this we'll be moving onto talk about MultiVersus. Since the title's release, the game has been breaking records left and right and today is no exception. Their offical Twitter accounced a huge milestone of 20 Million active players. You'll have to tune in to get our initial thoughts and breakdown on this.

To round out the show is everyone's favorite bite sized portion of the program, Sauce Talk. In an attempt to open up the door for more customers Taco Bell has been testing out plant-based options in Birmingham, Alabama. Burger King in Japan launched their new "Ice Whopper" which is quite literally a Whopper with a layer of shaved ice in between the condiminents and the meat. The idea behind this new Whopper additon is that it was created in an attempt to "beat the heat".

If you enjoyed the content from today's episode you can suppoprt the channel by subscribing to us on Twitch. Prime Users can do this for free with Prime Gaming. The VOD from today's program will be uploaded to our social media accounts courtesy of your local villain Denny Von Doom. Be sure to subscribe to us on our YouTube channel so you don't miss a thing.