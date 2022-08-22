Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 22, 2022 We've got a full week of fun livestreams lined up, and a handy schedule to help you keep track of them all.

It’s Monday, which means we’ve got a full week of exciting Shacknews livestreams for you to look forward to. If you’re wondering what some of these livestreams are, or what time they’re set to air, we’ve got you covered with a look at our livestream schedule for the week of August 22!

As always, you can find all of our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Now that you're all caught up with this week's livestream schedule, we want to take a moment to say “thank you” to anyone who drops in and checks out one of our weekly shows, it’s always very much appreciated. And, if you’d like to do more to support the Shacknews crew, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, don’t forget that you can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming. For more Shacknews video content, also be sure to check out and subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.