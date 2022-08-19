Evening Reading - August 19, 2022

Greetings, Quake lovers and Pokemon addicts! It's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Around the gaming horn

🚀 Lake of Kalandra Launch Day Thread 🚀



We've taken the realm down to begin deploying Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra. Follow this thread for updates on queues, patching and more. pic.twitter.com/E2m5IOJefM — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) August 19, 2022

The latest Path of Exile update is now available on PC! Console owners, your time comes next week.

The latest Rainbow Six Siege update is coming. We'll have more on this later this weekend.

Here's the latest deep dive into TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: Rhythm Festival, which is coming to Switch on September 23.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

YOU'R-R-R-R-R-R-E BANNED!

So remember this story from earlier this week?

Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger joins Twitch’s VTuber craze starting August 19th with a milk-cooled PC pic.twitter.com/QVGqq1OAA3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 18, 2022

This went exactly as well as everyone expected it to go. Let's rummage through some of the stories.

In the Tony the Tiger stream:

- One of the guest streamers asked for Tony's used, sweaty bandanas

- When asked, Tony said he enjoys "all fanart"

- Tony called everyone "my little pogchamps"



This was all within the span of a few minutes https://t.co/XdXAnVwkzo — Nymo (@Nymo) August 19, 2022

TONY THE TIGER'S TWITCH CHAT GOT PUT INTO EMOTE-ONLY MODE pic.twitter.com/nanX8w5aYz — Mr. Wolf Simp (@WrenFing) August 19, 2022

the tony the tiger vtuber debut stream has emote only chat but that is not stopping people pic.twitter.com/qa1wLFURYG — nif (@nifinof) August 19, 2022

They really talked about wanting Tony the Tiger's sweaty bandanas 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7LD1CwAMU — Scooty 🏳️‍🌈 (@ProbablyScooty) August 19, 2022

So, the moral of the story is, ad execs never learn. Ad execs in 99 percent of cases don't understand young people. And... well... this guy explains it better than me.

Did y'all just assume the furries who blew up the Tony the Tiger Twitter with hornyposting died in the pandemic or...? https://t.co/hqzHv9AHSy — Dragonball (Oddy)ssey (@OdysseySSBO) August 16, 2022

Hopefully, Count Chocula's stream in October goes better than this.

No, take the drugs AFTER you leave!

Obsessed with tiktok discovering Europe’s OTT rave pharmacy signs pic.twitter.com/PouNxbdFvL — Olly Browning (@yourolly) August 19, 2022

Usually, the rave happens after you leave the pharmacy, not outside its door.

Maddy Thorson's back on her bulls***

Celeste creator Maddy Thorson is fresh off contributing to the Summer Games Done Quick Super Mario World relay race, so now she's back on a Super Mario Maker 2 kick. Watch CarlSagan42 try to navigate this speed level that's more than meets the eye.

Rumbleverse Week 2

Let's check back in with Iron Galaxy's new battle royale!

Cheds! In @Rumbleverse I had 7 KO game. All of them were giant swings out the ring! I decided to make it a song. Thanks to @kendricklamar & @Trepound_FGC for the motivation. 😁#Rumbleverse pic.twitter.com/rPHc1oMZm2 — Big Cheese (@BigCheeseKIT) August 19, 2022

Here's Big Cheese getting musical, fresh off his stream with Tony the Tiger. (Yes, he was there for that.)

Another wonderful night of @Rumbleverse! Even though we lose games because we lack discipline...the 1 on 1 win ratio is exceptionally high, especially when I have health to give.



...other times, I have chicken to give. SQUAAATS CHICKEN, THAT IS.



Follow: https://t.co/xlCtSuxOZL pic.twitter.com/AFIxi8qFiX — Panda | KP @ Home 🏡 (@Kitana_Prime) August 19, 2022

Kitana Prime with the old Salmonella strategy.

Was not expecting to get a 2-for-1 in @Rumbleverse. Especially FROM THE TOP! #Rumbleverse pic.twitter.com/qldWuByxqc — Mike Robles (He/Him) (@TheMikeRobles) August 19, 2022

Illfonic Social Media Manager Mike Robles is taking some time away from helping promote the new Ghostbusters game to drop the Macho Man elbow, brother!

It only hurts more if you try to run.

Found a practical @Rumbleverse double book toss ToD combo starting with Vicious Mist (or charged basic attack), this combo nets around 100 meter but I had a full bar already lol



Double Cozmo Shot + Super ender pic.twitter.com/FalZs40ZAI — SchoolBus (@Sometimes_Fendo) August 18, 2022

In case anyone thinks this is just luck or nonsense, we've got lab combos going on here.

And lastly...

Hey, if they're going to chase you relentlessly like a b-hole, you take them down with you.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Hotfix, we look at a fascinating new randomizer. It's the Elden Ring boss randomizer and the objective here is a full boss rushh. The target time is 2:50:00. Sit back and enjoy this different way to play one of the best games of the year.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq got portraits of Kobe in his house 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/diTmtGHyQT — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) August 20, 2022

Even if they had their differences, at the end of the day, it's always going to be Shaq & Kobe.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Guess who ELSE is back!

KENNY "BY GOD" OMEGA!!!

Tonight in video game music

Well, we've got something special here tonight.

Enjoy the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest, straight from the Nintendo YouTube channel.

