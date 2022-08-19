Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Steam in September 2022 The previously PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive Kena is coming over to Steam next month as part of the anniversary since it was released.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was quite the interesting experience when it came out back in September 2021. Ember Lab brought players to a magical and mysterious world in which they utilize mysterious creatures known as the Rot to help them move forward and aid the spirit guide Kena in bringing rest to the tormented spirits of the deceased. Now, a year later, the PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive is celebrating its first anniversary of release, and that includes coming to Steam this coming September.

Ember Lab confirmed Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to Steam on PC via the Ember Lab Twitter on August 19, 2022. According to the developers, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available to play on Steam starting on September 27, 2022. The game can also be wishlisted on its Steam page now. That wasn’t all that came with Kena’s anniversary celebrations. The game is also getting a big anniversary update. In the update, players will get a New Game+ mode to re-explore the game, an overhaul of the Photo Mode is coming, and Kena will have some new abilities for players to explore.

After a year since Kena: Bridge of Spirits originally came out, it's officially coming to Steam on September 27, 2022 with a big anniversary update bringing things like New Game+ to all available platforms.

Source: Ember Lab

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was quite the experience when it released. Many players enjoyed the game for its beautiful environments, emotionally gripping story, and the fun use of the Rot and other abilities throughout the game’s puzzles. It was enough to get the game a very high score in its Shacknews review and many critics have agreed the game is quite good. With an arrival on Steam, those who have been holding out on the game will be able to check it out with some solid improvements when it launches.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be settling into Steam in late September. The update will also be coming to PlayStation and Epic Games Store versions. For more Kena news, especially as the game crosses its first-year anniversary, stay tuned here at Shacknews.