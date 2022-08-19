Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for August 19, 2022?

This guide will lead you directly to Xur and giving you a solid strategy for all your purchasing needs.
Bill Lavoy
Xur is back in Destiny 2 from the daily reset on August 19, 2022, and he’ll remain in the game until the weekly reset on August 23, 2022, which will kick off Season 18 of Destiny 2. Let’s dig in.

Xur’s location for August 19, 2022

A map of Destiny 2 showing Xur's location on Nessus for August 19, 2022.
Xur is found in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus for the weekend of August 19, 2022.
Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. When you spawn in at the nearby fast travel spot, hop on your Sparrow and drive forward. Xur will be a short way up the road, sitting in a giant tree.

Xur’s inventory for August 19, 2022

Here’s a list of all Xur’s offerings this week, as well as some advice on what to buy, which covers both Exotics and Legendary gear:

  • Crimson (Hand Cannon)
  • Gemini Jester (Hunter Leg Armor)
    • Mobility - 14
    • Resilience - 2
    • Recovery - 16
    • Discipline - 9
    • Intellect - 10
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 63
  • Eternal Warrior (Titan Helmet)
    • Mobility - 22
    • Resilience - 12
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 10
    • Intellect - 21
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 69
  • Crown of Tempests (Warlock Helmet)
    • Mobility - 13
    • Resilience - 9
    • Recovery - 7
    • Discipline - 12
    • Intellect - 9
    • Strength - 8
    • Total - 58

Now, if you’re wondering what to buy the answer is simple; you should buy everything you don’t already own. This includes the Exotic weapon and any Exotic armor you may not have, even for classes you don’t main. You should buy any Legendary weapons you don’t own, and any Legendary armor you don’t own. Destiny 2 is a game that’s about gear and building out your Collections. However, if you’re not interested in spending all those Legendary Shards, you can also just pick up whatever you’re missing for your main class.

Keep in mind that Xur also sells an Exotic Engram that will decrypt into something you do not already own, but only for the class that you’re visiting Xur with (weapons are obviously universal). He can also only give you items that are in his loot pool, so if you’re missing Exotic armor from the Legendary/Master Lost Sectors, he won’t give you that. He also won’t give you Exotics that are exclusive to quest progress, such as a couple of pieces from the Shadowkeep campaign. Even if you have everything that Xur is selling, buying this Exotic Engram can be beneficial as it could give you a better roll of an Exotic armor piece you already own.

Now that you know where to find Xur and how to approach this shopping trip, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide, stuffed with loads of great content that will help you with everyday Guardian life.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Hello, Meet Lola