Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 18, 2022

It's been a long day, which means it's time to kick back and relax with the latest edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.

Blake Morse
Blake Morse
1

A good evening to you all out there in Shacknewsland! Did you have a good Thursday? At the very least we’re one step closer to the weekend. Let’s unwind and prepare for what will hopefully be a glorious Friday with a little recap of today’s news and a few of the dankest internet memes we could find.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fierce little beans

I don't think I'd run if this little cutie was trying to attack me. Its parents on the other hand...

Embrace Embracer Group owning everything ever

Embracer group certainly went on quite the shopping spree this week. Hopefully this is good news for the folks at TripWire and LRG.

Spread the spreadsheet love

I'm always making Google docs here and I'm kind of in love with spreadsheets. I feel this image so much. 

How to make friends and influencer people

Don't forget to like and subscribe!

More adorable beans!

Kitty cats are the best and they are all so adorable! 12/10, would pet these cats! 

LCD Soundsytem rocks

I saw LCD Soundsystem live last night and they totally rocked my socks off! The highlight for me was when they played Dance Yourself Clean. I love this song so much and I hope you enjoy it too!

Well, that's a wrap for Thursday, August 18, 2022! We hope you had a great day and are enjoying your evening! Don't forget that you can show us some love by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. That's less than a cup of coffee a day!

And because there just weren't enough cute cat pics in tonight's ER, here's one of my adorable kitties. Beemo and Princess Toe-Beans love each other very much and I catch them snuggin' like this all the time. If you wanna see more adorable pics of them I'd go download the Shackpets app on your Android or iOS device right now. And be sure to upload some pet pics of your own to the app if you think you can beat them in a cute-off. It'll be tough, but maybe your pet has what it takes to be the cutest out there.

A striped cat and a black and white cat cuddling on a purple couch
Beemo and Princess Toe-Beans are the cutest! Good luck beating them on Shackpets!
Source: Shacknews

What are you getting down to tonight? Let us know in the Chatty thread below! 

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola