Evening Reading - August 18, 2022

A good evening to you all out there in Shacknewsland! Did you have a good Thursday? At the very least we’re one step closer to the weekend. Let’s unwind and prepare for what will hopefully be a glorious Friday with a little recap of today’s news and a few of the dankest internet memes we could find.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fierce little beans

BEWARE !!!!!! FEROCIOS ROAR OF APEX PREDATOR !!!!!!!!WARNING pic.twitter.com/QCsXME2zae — glurpo (@glurpo) August 17, 2022

I don't think I'd run if this little cutie was trying to attack me. Its parents on the other hand...

Embrace Embracer Group owning everything ever

Embracer Group’s Wikipedia page is one of the most hilarious things on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/ZzKHPTQIxV — Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson) August 18, 2022

Embracer group certainly went on quite the shopping spree this week. Hopefully this is good news for the folks at TripWire and LRG.

Spread the spreadsheet love

We all know it to be true pic.twitter.com/pQi3OPf6u0 — Jamie Smith (@smithst0ck) August 18, 2022

I'm always making Google docs here and I'm kind of in love with spreadsheets. I feel this image so much.

How to make friends and influencer people

SO JUST PLAY THE BIGGEST GAME, DONT FOCUS ON CHAT, SHARE YOUR CHANNEL LINK ON OTHER PEOPLE'S STREAMS, ONLY DO FOLLOW FOR FOLLOW, AND DON'T WORRY ABOUT DMCAS IF YOU WANT TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL. OH, AND TELL ANYONE WHO DOESNT SUB THEY'RE A LOSER pic.twitter.com/imAZobesHH — StreamElements (@StreamElements) August 17, 2022

Don't forget to like and subscribe!

More adorable beans!

Boa noite do guerreiro mais gostoso da casa: Tico pic.twitter.com/G2nWCLYbWw — Casa do Vira-lata (@casadoviralata) August 18, 2022

Kitty cats are the best and they are all so adorable! 12/10, would pet these cats!

LCD Soundsytem rocks

I saw LCD Soundsystem live last night and they totally rocked my socks off! The highlight for me was when they played Dance Yourself Clean. I love this song so much and I hope you enjoy it too!

Well, that's a wrap for Thursday, August 18, 2022! We hope you had a great day and are enjoying your evening! Don't forget that you can show us some love by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. That's less than a cup of coffee a day!

And because there just weren't enough cute cat pics in tonight's ER, here's one of my adorable kitties. Beemo and Princess Toe-Beans love each other very much and I catch them snuggin' like this all the time. If you wanna see more adorable pics of them I'd go download the Shackpets app on your Android or iOS device right now. And be sure to upload some pet pics of your own to the app if you think you can beat them in a cute-off. It'll be tough, but maybe your pet has what it takes to be the cutest out there.

Beemo and Princess Toe-Beans are the cutest! Good luck beating them on Shackpets!

Source: Shacknews

What are you getting down to tonight? Let us know in the Chatty thread below!