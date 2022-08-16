Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 16, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to enjoy another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re just about to cross the hump into Wednesday and the better half of the week, but there’s a little matter of Evening Reading to settle first. We’ve got some delightful content to help wind down your day. Please enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Universes collide… with a Kamehameha Wave

Venom’s already dunked on Spidey. Now he’s hitting them shots on Vader.

May I interest you in a trio of snuggles?

Sweet little kitties are sweet. Nice of them to be so behaved.

MF Doom Islanders Jersey

It was a solid bit of reverence for such an awesome artist. RIP MF Doom.

The most polite ghost

It’s not often your pursuer takes the time to lend a hand. Just because you’re dead and tormented doesn’t mean you can’t have manners.

Three bada$$ Guilty Gear babes

It’s a real shame that Giovanna couldn’t make it to the catwalk. Baiken still has the best walk swagger in the game, though.

Demoing any way you can

I’ve seen this applied to vertical slice game demos. Seems appropriate and hilarious.

Savor your time, Tom

They’re trying to figure out nerfs to Tom and Jerry right now… but for the moment, the duo gets out of the patch notes unscathed.

And that’s your Evening Reading for August 16. Thank you for tuning in as always. If you’d like to support Shacknews, then consider throwing down as little as a buck a month on Mercury. Every little bit helps us out. Don’t have a buck? Well, you don’t need even a penny to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for cuteness and upload pictures of your pets, or peruse and vote on the pics of other pets. You’ll find all sorts of cute pet pics, like Flaff below!

A mini Australian shepherd dog laying on a bed on her side.
Flaff will always take belly rubs and votes on Shackpets, plus that's a good blep.

Good evening, good night, Shackers. That’s a wrap. How’s your Tuesday night going? Any good music or games? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Hello, Meet Lola