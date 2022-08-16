Evening Reading - August 16, 2022

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re just about to cross the hump into Wednesday and the better half of the week, but there’s a little matter of Evening Reading to settle first. We’ve got some delightful content to help wind down your day. Please enjoy, won’t you?

Universes collide… with a Kamehameha Wave

Darth Vader is no match for Venom with the Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/bUDmrvFl35 — Shadow (@TheAgentShadow) August 16, 2022

Venom’s already dunked on Spidey. Now he’s hitting them shots on Vader.

May I interest you in a trio of snuggles?

pic.twitter.com/dOiCTbmeG2 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 16, 2022

Sweet little kitties are sweet. Nice of them to be so behaved.

MF Doom Islanders Jersey

I just found out that there was an #Isles MF DOOM-Fisherman crossover jersey and it's effing glorious. pic.twitter.com/o4o9YDyrSW — Michel Anderson (@TLOMitch) August 16, 2022

It was a solid bit of reverence for such an awesome artist. RIP MF Doom.

The most polite ghost

도망치는 스티븐이랑 귀신 알바하는 제이크 pic.twitter.com/fL0KWClkrQ — 🌕곰나이트🌕 (@nGomKnight) August 15, 2022

It’s not often your pursuer takes the time to lend a hand. Just because you’re dead and tormented doesn’t mean you can’t have manners.

Three bada$$ Guilty Gear babes

It’s a real shame that Giovanna couldn’t make it to the catwalk. Baiken still has the best walk swagger in the game, though.

Demoing any way you can

When the project is not ready, but the client wants a demo pic.twitter.com/f5yfhmMSBR — Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) August 14, 2022

I’ve seen this applied to vertical slice game demos. Seems appropriate and hilarious.

Savor your time, Tom

Tom and Jerry mains reading the Multiversus Season 1 Patch Notes like pic.twitter.com/ZcnB0yUyTI — Monkey D. Lenny | VTuber (@MonkeyDLenny) August 15, 2022

They’re trying to figure out nerfs to Tom and Jerry right now… but for the moment, the duo gets out of the patch notes unscathed.

