ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 225

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthrough. During the last Minish Cap episode, we made our way through the Fortress of Winds and defeated the boss that resided there. We also found a vital item in the Fortress of Winds, the Mole Gloves, and that opens up quite a lot for us since there’s plenty to dig up in Hyrule.

We also started a side quest, needed for progression, as we became library cops, tasked with locating missing library books. We have to find these books as the reward for gathering them will, eventually, open the way to the temple of Droplets. It appears our next temple to explore is a water dungeon but we haven't found the flippers yet. That poses an issue, as we can't swim until we find the flippers. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT find out if we find all the books for the library and get to the next dungeon.

We have been tasked with finding missing library books. How will this help us find the Temple of Droplets?

