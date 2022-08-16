Guild Wars 2 releases on Steam alongside its 10th anniversary The popular MMO is coming to Steam next week as it crosses 10 years since its original release.

It’s hard to believe that Guild Wars 2 has been around for 10 years already. ArenaNet has poured an extensive amount of resources into making it one of the few MMORPGs that still successfully competes for player attention these days. Having launched in 2012, Guild Wars 2 is crossing yet the impressive milestone and ArenaNet has plenty of plans for celebration. However, it all begins with bringing the game over to Steam at long last. It’s coming to the popular games store front and launcher next week.

ArenaNet announced Guild Wars 2’s launch on Steam as part of its 10-year anniversary festivities in a special blog post on August 16, 2022. According to the post, Guild Wars 2 will be freshly launching on Steam on August 23, 2022. Players will be able to sample what the game has to offer for free (similar to ArenaNet’s previous free account system for the game), but there will be options to upgrade to expansions like Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and End of Dragons from day one. Players can also just get it all in a Complete Collection bundle that also includes access to Living World Seasons 2 through 5.

Guild Wars 2 will be coming to Steam on August 23, as well as all of its expansions and a 10th anniversary event.

Source: ArenaNet

In addition to launching on Steam, August 23 will bring a 10th anniversary event to Guild Wars 2. Players will find new achievements relating to various aspects of the game, including world bosses, quests in the expansions, Living World quests, PVP, and more. By completing these achievements, players will earn Proofs of Legend, which can be used to obtain a new Decade armor set when players have enough to complete the trade. Various reward track progress will also receive a 30 percent boost during the anniversary event. More details can be found on the blog post.

Guild Wars 2 has had a long and illustrious ride in the MMORPG genre and doesn’t even seem close to ending anytime soon. As the 10th anniversary event dawns, those who’ve held out for a Steam release should keep an eye on the game as it launches next week.