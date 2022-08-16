Hades is among Xbox Game Pass titles leaving the service this month Hades, Spiritfarer, the Myst remake, and more are among titles leaving Xbox Game Pass at he end of August.

Xbox Game Pass is quite the awesome program for games for the most part. Xbox has invested a lot into allowing Xbox and PC players to play various games in its service as long as players are subscribed. However, an unfortunate part of that is that some games only stay on Xbox Game Pass service for a limited time. And particularly unfortunate is that some absolute bangers are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of August, including the impeccable Hades.

Xbox shared this news via an Xbox Wire post on the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass on August 16, 2022. According to the post, once August 31 hits, Hades will be among a collection of titles that are exiting playability on the Xbox Game Pass program. Players can still purchase the game on Xbox or PC through the Xbox Store, but it and other games on the list coming to the end of their terms with Xbox Game Pass and will no longer be available via the service.

Hades is still currently available to play on Xbox Game Pass through August. Then it leaves the program with quite a few other good games.

Source: Xbox

Here's the full list of titles that are exiting Xbox Game Pass service on August 31:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As one can see, there are quite a few excellent titles on the list above, so if you’ve been enjoying them solely through Xbox Game Pass, it might be time to start thinking about a purchase or staying on the lookout for a sale. Some of these titles are on discount already, but you can also check out our weekly console and PC deals to stay aware of good sales.

Nonetheless, consider this a wholehearted PSA to check out Hades on Xbox Game Pass while you can. It’s well worth it.