Overwatch 2 will allow cross-progression between platforms As a sharp contrast to its predecessor, Overwatch 2 will allow users to carry their progress over between PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

There have been many questions surrounding the eventual release of Overwatch 2. Among them have been whether players will be able to jump across platforms and retain their progress. The answer to that appears to be a resounding yes, as Blizzard announced on Tuesday that it plans to support cross-progression across all of Overwatch 2's supported platforms.

The first thing to note is that any Overwatch 2 player will need a Battle.net account at the ready, regardless of their platform of choice. Players can visit the Battle.net connections page in order to link all of their proper platforms to their account, including Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch Online. Blizzard is emphasizing that players will only have one chance to merge the correct console accounts to Battle.net, so users should double check before making any confirmations. Anyone who makes any kind of error is encouraged to visit Battle.net support.

The usage of cross-progression brings Overwatch 2 into an increasingly modern gaming landscape. It specifically puts the game on par with other free-to-play titles, such as the Epic Games-published Rumbleverse and Fall Guys, which similarly allow links between PC and console accounts. It marks a stark difference from the original Overwatch, which essentially forced users to pick a single platform and commit to it, since rewards couldn't transfer between PC and consoles. Since Overwatch cosmetics will carry over to the new game and replace everything, expect anything earned from the previous game across all platforms to make the jump to Overwatch 2. Any duplicate cosmetics will be merged into a single Battle.net account.

For more on the ins and outs of linking Battle.net accounts between PC and consoles, visit the Overwatch website. Overwatch 2 will come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 4.