ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 224 Tonight on the program, were playing Demon Throttle. A playthrough where the old school meets new school, as well as cowboys and demons!

After some time off for my birthday last week, the Stevetendo show is back; ready to hit the ground running. Tonight on the show, I have a special treat for all you shackers out there. During E3 2021, the Devolver team showed off one of their up and coming games. It was a game that looked like an old school game, complete with retro feel. It was an interesting business model for this game as it was only going to be made available physically.

Usually companies go the other way and only have them available digitally. If you haven't figured it out by now, I'm playing Demon Throttle on the show tonight. Demon Throttle is a game that I have been looking forward to for quite some time. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT find out if this game was worth the year in advance preorder and if we have a new game of the year contender!

Nothing shouts "old-school" more than a cowboy fighting a demon that locked lips with his wife!

© Devolver/Doinksoft

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT /8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program is more of our Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap and Golden Sun playthroughs This upcoming week will be slightly different as the Minish Cap will be on Tuesday and Golden Sun will be Wednesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.