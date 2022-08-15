ShackStream: Lost in Play ignites our imaginations on Indie-licious We're taking on a whimsical and lushly colored point-and-click with Happy Juice Games' Lost in Play on today's Indie-licious.

A child’s active imagination is a wonderful thing. It takes us to mystifying worlds beyond reason. In a child’s mind, all of the impossible can become possible, if just for a little while. So we’re happy to tackle some imaginative misadventure as we jump into Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Lost in Play comes to us from the developers at Happy Juice Games and the publishers at Joystick Ventures. It launched on August 10, 2022, available on both PC and Nintendo Switch. Lost in Play puts us in the roles of brother and sister duo Toto and Gal. Lost in their imaginations, the siblings must overcome a wild adventure full of puzzles in whimsy, navigating cloud beings in the sky, fish islands in the sea, thief goblins in the woods, and so much more. The art style is lush and cartoonish and presents a fun and exciting world as we play through it.

Join us as we go live with Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

Imaginations are about to run wild. Tune in today as we run wild with them as we play Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious.