Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Lost in Play ignites our imaginations on Indie-licious

We're taking on a whimsical and lushly colored point-and-click with Happy Juice Games' Lost in Play on today's Indie-licious.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Shacknews
1

A child’s active imagination is a wonderful thing. It takes us to mystifying worlds beyond reason. In a child’s mind, all of the impossible can become possible, if just for a little while. So we’re happy to tackle some imaginative misadventure as we jump into Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Lost in Play comes to us from the developers at Happy Juice Games and the publishers at Joystick Ventures. It launched on August 10, 2022, available on both PC and Nintendo Switch. Lost in Play puts us in the roles of brother and sister duo Toto and Gal. Lost in their imaginations, the siblings must overcome a wild adventure full of puzzles in whimsy, navigating cloud beings in the sky, fish islands in the sea, thief goblins in the woods, and so much more. The art style is lush and cartoonish and presents a fun and exciting world as we play through it.

Join us as we go live with Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continue to push us to bring the best to each of our livestreams. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us astronomically and we appreciate each and every one of you. If you’d like to do it for free, you can with an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account for free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Imaginations are about to run wild. Tune in today as we run wild with them as we play Lost in Play on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola