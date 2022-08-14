Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - August 14, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku that is rated as being quite approachable, but still manages to receive raving reviews. This is unusual as puzzles that are typically seen as "easy" don't net such high praise. Reckon you could do this one?

Attempting the world record dyno

Using nothing but launching power, climbers leap through the air and attempt to grab a handhold several feet away. This bouldering technique always looks so impressive. I think this is the literal embodiment of "sending it".

Some Arc weapons you want for Destiny 2

Aztecross is back again with a video to help all of us Destiny 2 players prepare for the new season and the arrival of Arc 3.0. Because the Arc rework is coming in August, now's the time to look through your vault and find some Arc weapons that should synergize well with your builds. I've got a lovely IKELOS Subsistence/Demolitionist SMG I'm keen to weave in. Are you prepared? 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Time to learn about search engines

There are quite a few useful search engines in this thread. Bookmark them!

343 Guilty Spark is such an iconic level

The tonal shift was incredibly well done.

Making cartoons

It's amazing we got any cartoons. This looks time-consuming.

What a great workplace

Cat cuddles while working!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad! He's been a good boy lately (always is, really). You know where you can see more photos of good boys like Rad and other pets? Shackpets! Download the free app, upload photos of your own adorable pet, and challenge other pets to the ultimate battle for cuteness!

Image shows Sam's cat Rad on his back, looking sleepy

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

