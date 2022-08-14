Weekend Discussion - August 14, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku that is rated as being quite approachable, but still manages to receive raving reviews. This is unusual as puzzles that are typically seen as "easy" don't net such high praise. Reckon you could do this one?

Attempting the world record dyno

Using nothing but launching power, climbers leap through the air and attempt to grab a handhold several feet away. This bouldering technique always looks so impressive. I think this is the literal embodiment of "sending it".

Some Arc weapons you want for Destiny 2

Aztecross is back again with a video to help all of us Destiny 2 players prepare for the new season and the arrival of Arc 3.0. Because the Arc rework is coming in August, now's the time to look through your vault and find some Arc weapons that should synergize well with your builds. I've got a lovely IKELOS Subsistence/Demolitionist SMG I'm keen to weave in. Are you prepared?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Time to learn about search engines

Google is so powerful that it “hides” other search systems from us. We just don’t know the existence of most of them. Here's a list of sites you may have never heard of, it's how we overcome the madness: — Dr. Arash Daneshzadeh آرش (he/him/they/él) (@A_Daneshzadeh) August 14, 2022

There are quite a few useful search engines in this thread. Bookmark them!

343 Guilty Spark is such an iconic level

At this moment Bungie cemented Halo: Combat Evolved as one of the greatest video games ever made. pic.twitter.com/UwzfraKxHH — Sacred Icon (@sacrediconpod) August 12, 2022

The tonal shift was incredibly well done.

Making cartoons

How cartoons used to be made pic.twitter.com/W5W6zlzXBe — A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 11, 2022

It's amazing we got any cartoons. This looks time-consuming.

What a great workplace

Cat cuddles while working!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad! He's been a good boy lately (always is, really). You know where you can see more photos of good boys like Rad and other pets? Shackpets! Download the free app, upload photos of your own adorable pet, and challenge other pets to the ultimate battle for cuteness!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.