Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for August 12, 2022? Here's Xur's location and Exotic inventory for August 12, 2022, including what you must buy.

Greetings, Guardians, and welcome to another Friday where we hand you Xur’s location on a silver platter. Let’s dive right in and find the Agent of the Nine.

Xur’s location - August 12, 2022



Source: Shacknews

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. From the Courtyard spawn point, turn left and head to the Hangar, then turn left when you arrive and find Xur up the stairs near the edge of the map.

Xur’s inventory - August 12, 2022

Xur is selling the following Exotic items today:

Monte Carlo (Auto Rifle)

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility - 18 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 16 Strength - 2 Total - 59

Antaeus Wards (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 13 Discipline - 18 Intellect - 9 Strength - 2 Total - 57

Phoenix Protocol (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 16 Strength - 16 Total - 63



Now, if you're wondering what you should buy, that's easy. You should buy everything that Xur is selling that you don't own, and I mean everything. This goes for any Exotics, both for your main class and ones you either don't play often or at all. You should buy the Exotic weapon if you don't own it. Buy the Exotic Engram after you ensure you have everything Xur's selling this weekend. You should buy all of Xur's Legendary weapons and armor offerings that you don't own, even if the rolls aren't great. You should always be adding items to your Collections that you do not own. That's a fundamental part of Destiny 2, and a best practice for guarding against future patches and meta shifts. If you own everything, you should be chasing high-stat armor and god roll weapons.

Now that you know where Xur is, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide. It's the best resource on the internet for a Guardian such as yourself.