MultiVersus Season 1 will start next week after brief delay A week after announcing a delay to MultiVersus Season 1, WB Games' crossover fighter appears to be back on track.

MultiVersus appeared to have hit a setback with its development after announcing the start of its Season 1 would be delayed. As it turns out, it wasn't that much of a delay at all. On Thursday, Player First Games announced that MultiVersus Season 1 would be ready to roll out at the start of next week.

"We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards!" reads the post on the MultiVersus Twitter account. "We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!"

The MultiVersus team had only announced roughly one week ago that Season 1 would need to be delayed. Despite that, Player First Games continued to announce plans for the mascot fighter's future, which included a reveal of the Season 1 roadmap at EVO 2022. There had been no indication of when Season 1 would launch at the time and, following last week's announcement, few expected it to arrive this soon. Despite the uncertainty around MultiVersus' immediate future, the open beta has still managed to attract over 10 million players.

Season 1 will launch with a new Battle Pass and pave the way for Morty Smith to release on Tuesday, August 23. Rick Sanchez, the other half of the titular Rick & Morty duo, is expected to come at a later date. Other Season 1 additions include a Classic Arcade mode, a Ranked mode, new cosmetics to help support the free-to-play fighter, and other surprises.

Season 1 of MultiVersus begins on Monday, August 15.