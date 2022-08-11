Evening Reading - August 11, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"The market believes we are in a recession right now". The CEO of Take-Two Interactive $TTWO had a few comments about seeing softness during today's Q1 2023 earnings call. pic.twitter.com/F3jhxDHz5C — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 8, 2022

Happy Birthday, Hip Hop!

Happy Birthday Hip Hop pic.twitter.com/O75h3mxmi8 — Questlove Supreme (@qls) August 11, 2022

It was 49 years ago tonight that hip hop was born.

Birb Alert!

A male Eastern Bluebird with a cicada, a hearty meal. pic.twitter.com/sJeiQG7CXl — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) August 10, 2022

Jocelyn takes amazing photos.

Buying land in the metaverse? Not even once, says Cuban

What is dumber: buying land in the metaverse or buying land in Canton, Ohio? Cuban is no stranger to dumb crypto investments, as evidenced by this tweet embedded below.

Amish in the club, must be Ohio

You’ve got drug dealers, trust funders, and crypto bros booking tables at your club. We’ve got the Amish. We are not the same. @FWDnightclub @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/fvFiGeGdFE — Dante (@DanteTheDon) August 7, 2022

FWD Nightclub in Cleveland certainly has a diverse group of patrons.

25 years ago today, The Rock joined The Nation of Domination

In 1997, every suburban and small town white kid be like pic.twitter.com/GGp5EcWist — FlexyLexy40 (@FlexyLexy40) August 11, 2022

That kid was never cooler than in this gif.

Epic Games publishes Unreal Engine 5.1 roadmap

We just published our roadmap for @UnrealEngine 5.1: 60fps Lumen, Nanite WPO, On-demand shader compilation, Automated PSO gathering, Niagara GPU ribbons, Virtual assets, Gameplay Debugging, Unreal Editor on Apple Silicon, BP namespaces, and more! #uetipshttps://t.co/We1YZjlct8 pic.twitter.com/Td7XexlSEL — Ari Arnbjörnsson (@flassari) August 11, 2022

UE5 is pretty neato.

What if I posted a cute dog video?

It was super effective!

Why is this video so damn funny?

This is literally the funniest thing I have seen in 2 years pic.twitter.com/yaJXfsFyTg — d (@danielslaterr) August 9, 2022

Is it the sustained applause? Is it the plate of food itself? Either way, I hope you enjoyed this video as much as I did.

The PACT ACT law goes into effect

In the last week, we heard from countless veterans and advocates about what the PACT Act means to them. Today, it became law. The PACT Act provides healthcare to vets suffering from toxic exposure and is a huge achievement for those who’ve fought for years to get here. pic.twitter.com/5SM946hE92 — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) August 10, 2022

“The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of Veterans into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

