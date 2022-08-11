Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 11, 2022

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Birthday, Hip Hop!

It was 49 years ago tonight that hip hop was born.

Birb Alert!

Jocelyn takes amazing photos.

Buying land in the metaverse? Not even once, says Cuban

What is dumber: buying land in the metaverse or buying land in Canton, Ohio? Cuban is no stranger to dumb crypto investments, as evidenced by this tweet embedded below.

Amish in the club, must be Ohio

FWD Nightclub in Cleveland certainly has a diverse group of patrons.

25 years ago today, The Rock joined The Nation of Domination

That kid was never cooler than in this gif.

Epic Games publishes Unreal Engine 5.1 roadmap

UE5 is pretty neato.

What if I posted a cute dog video?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Goofy (@goofy_thesamoyed)

It was super effective!

Why is this video so damn funny?

Is it the sustained applause? Is it the plate of food itself? Either way, I hope you enjoyed this video as much as I did.

The PACT ACT law goes into effect

“The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of Veterans into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 11, 2022. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month or download Shackpets for free on iOS and Android. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Screenshot of Shackpets app's Latest Pets screen with a picture of Lola the Pom displayed. Her bio reads
Lola is the best dog!
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

