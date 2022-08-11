ShackStream: ASF Humanitarian Wings Bush Trips with Shack Air Join us as we deliver vital supplies with Aviation sans Frontieres in the Central African Republic in these bush trips.

It's time to head back into Microsoft Flight Simulator this week, and Jan is prepping one of his favorite general aviation aircraft, the Kodiak 100 Series II from SimWorks Studios, for a new adventure. This week's destination is the Central African Republic, as Shack Air begins a series of bush flights for the Aviation sans Frontières, also known as Aviation without Borders. Together with Orbx, the ASF Humanitarian Wings missions are a payware add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator with all its proceeds benefiting the British charity that provides humanitarian assistance through aviation services.

We'll be using SWS's Kodiak 100 for these flights.

The missions, scheduled on 4 different days, use the Cessna Grand Caravan 208 by default, but can also be flown with the Kodiak, Shack Air's preferred bush plane. Both planes are used by the team of pilots of Aviation sans Frontières in real life. Four Airports have been improved for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and changes in weather conditions are simulated during missions, as well as incidents leading the pilot to make decisions. This will be Shack Air's first foray into custom missions, and Jan is very excited about what we'll encounter during these trips.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.