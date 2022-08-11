Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: ASF Humanitarian Wings Bush Trips with Shack Air

Join us as we deliver vital supplies with Aviation sans Frontieres in the Central African Republic in these bush trips.
Jan Ole Peek
It's time to head back into Microsoft Flight Simulator this week, and Jan is prepping one of his favorite general aviation aircraft, the Kodiak 100 Series II from SimWorks Studios, for a new adventure. This week's destination is the Central African Republic, as Shack Air begins a series of bush flights for the Aviation sans Frontières, also known as Aviation without Borders. Together with Orbx, the ASF Humanitarian Wings missions are a payware add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator with all its proceeds benefiting the British charity that provides humanitarian assistance through aviation services.

Aviation sans Frontières ambulance
We'll be using SWS's Kodiak 100 for these flights.

The missions, scheduled on 4 different days, use the Cessna Grand Caravan 208 by default, but can also be flown with the Kodiak, Shack Air's preferred bush plane. Both planes are used by the team of pilots of Aviation sans Frontières in real life. Four Airports have been improved for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and changes in weather conditions are simulated during missions, as well as incidents leading the pilot to make decisions. This will be Shack Air's first foray into custom missions, and Jan is very excited about what we'll encounter during these trips.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

