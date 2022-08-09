ShackStream: Throwin' yo-yos with Bridget in Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 Bridget has kicked off Guilty Gear Strive's Season Pass 2 DLC and we're taking her yo-yo fighting style for a spin in a special ShackStream!

Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 is live, and kicking off the festivities is the launch of new/returning character Bridget. The Guilty Gear XX/X2 alumni is available to purchase and play in Guilty Gear Strive now. As usual, we’re doing a special ShackStream where we’ll be exploring and demonstrating Bridget’s moves and then putting them into some practice in online play!

Bridget was launched in Guilty Gear Strive on August 8 on all available platforms. Her inclusion marks the start of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2, in which Bridget is the first of four currently planned characters for the game. First introduced in Guilty Gear X2, Bridget is a bounty hunter that uses specialized yo-yos and her living teddy bear Roger in combat. Bridget can throw her yo-yos out as projectiles and either call them back or yank herself to them in a variety of setplay attacks.

Join us as we explore these aspects of the character and more as we go live with Guilty Gear Strive at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into our ShackStreams. Your viewership pushes us to make our livestream productions the best they can be with each effort. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do that for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link your Amazon account up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Has Bridget improved her yo-yo tricks enough to stand out in Guilty Gear Strive’s meta? Tune in as we do some combo labbing and find out in online matches!