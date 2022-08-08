Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 8, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed

An update was posted to the official Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter page. The notice states that the game has received a delay but will still launch "later this fiscal year". Though disappointing, the team notes that this will ensure the best possible experience for players.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Mark tackles a puzzle that actually includes some given digits! There are also some interesting arrow constraints.

Esoterickk isn't just good at Destiny 2

The man is also amazing at other games. Here he is defeating all bosses in God of War on the most difficult setting without taking damage.

What it takes to be an expert

It's not just 10,000 hours that is needed to become an expert.

House Sitting

Please, don't touch anything.

Think about your food

Don't eat jelly beans.

Jet Set Radio Future

It's time for a sequel or a remake.

Everyone's clothing is on point

What a bunch of awesome people.

Bloodborne fan art

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

How to cut glass...

...poorly.

Image of Sam's cat Rad sunbathing

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola