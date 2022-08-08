Evening Reading - August 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Two Point Campus review: College management cum laude
- South of the Circle review: Cold corridors of the mind
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review: Live to fight, fight to live
- EVO 2022 results, winners, VODs & replays
- Apex Legends 'Hunted' patch notes include info on new playable Legend, Vantage
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) provides FY23 revenue guidance below expectations
- US Treasury sanctions crypto mixing service Tornado Cash for aiding hacker money laundering efforts
- SoftBank dumps entire Uber stake after Vision Fund reports $21 billion Q2 2022 loss
- GameStop (GME) stock halted for volatility twice this morning
- Unity partners with Microsoft Azure, will work to build & operate RT3D experiences
Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed
Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED— Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022
An update was posted to the official Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter page. The notice states that the game has received a delay but will still launch "later this fiscal year". Though disappointing, the team notes that this will ensure the best possible experience for players.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today, Mark tackles a puzzle that actually includes some given digits! There are also some interesting arrow constraints.
Esoterickk isn't just good at Destiny 2
The man is also amazing at other games. Here he is defeating all bosses in God of War on the most difficult setting without taking damage.
What it takes to be an expert
It's not just 10,000 hours that is needed to become an expert.
House Sitting
Please, don't touch anything.
Think about your food
Dont like seeing where your food really comes from?— Memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) August 7, 2022
Stop eating jelly beans! pic.twitter.com/mY0mxe9sXC
Don't eat jelly beans.
Jet Set Radio Future
2 good (snippet) pic.twitter.com/GebsbDPwYD— daze (@dazegxd1k) August 3, 2022
It's time for a sequel or a remake.
Everyone's clothing is on point
the edgy alt lesbian girlfriends meet the aesthetically judging gay husbands pic.twitter.com/8w8Vbqr4ci— bella (@djosworld) August 1, 2022
What a bunch of awesome people.
Bloodborne fan art
Fan art | Bloodborne— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) August 1, 2022
Artist: @HeuvelineS pic.twitter.com/4aN56Kthja
Is Bloodborne on PC yet?
How to cut glass...
August 1, 2022
...poorly.
