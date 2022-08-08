Evening Reading - August 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

An update was posted to the official Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter page. The notice states that the game has received a delay but will still launch "later this fiscal year". Though disappointing, the team notes that this will ensure the best possible experience for players.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Mark tackles a puzzle that actually includes some given digits! There are also some interesting arrow constraints.

Esoterickk isn't just good at Destiny 2

The man is also amazing at other games. Here he is defeating all bosses in God of War on the most difficult setting without taking damage.

What it takes to be an expert

It's not just 10,000 hours that is needed to become an expert.

House Sitting

Please, don't touch anything.

Think about your food

Dont like seeing where your food really comes from?

Stop eating jelly beans! pic.twitter.com/mY0mxe9sXC — Memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) August 7, 2022

Don't eat jelly beans.

Jet Set Radio Future

It's time for a sequel or a remake.

Everyone's clothing is on point

the edgy alt lesbian girlfriends meet the aesthetically judging gay husbands pic.twitter.com/8w8Vbqr4ci — bella (@djosworld) August 1, 2022

What a bunch of awesome people.

Bloodborne fan art

Fan art | Bloodborne



Artist: @HeuvelineS pic.twitter.com/4aN56Kthja — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) August 1, 2022

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

How to cut glass...

...poorly.

