Wide World Of Electronic Sports: Episode 144 The EVO 2022 results are in! Join us to see if our predictions were correct from last week!

Good afternoon Shackers! We're back with another jam packed installment of the Wide World Of Electronic Sports! Join host Denny Von Doom, and myself as we guide you throught the fantastical world of e-gaming as the parents say.

At the top of the hour we'll be continuing our conversation about the fighting game mega tournament EVO 2022. For those who previously missed out we had a packed episode that brought us hot topics, hype gameplay, and of course special guests! However the biggest topic was about MultiVersus, and if it could stack up against some of the more seasoned titles like Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. MultiVersus set the record for largest prize pool at EVO with $100,000 so all eyes were on them. Another highlight from the previous episode was targeted towards the innerworkings of EVO as a series. Within the last 3 years the event has gone through a series of numerous front end and backend changes with Sony's recents sponsorship of the event and Rick "The Hadou" Thiher in charge. To help us bring more insight on the event we traveled all the way across the Shacknews multiverse to snag TJ Denzer of Indie-licious. He was in attendace all three days not only covering the event but also playing in multiple brackets as well .

Later on we'll be discussing the Call of Duty league championship series. The LA Thieves came out on top with a 3-1 victory against the ferocious Atlanta FaZe so you'll want to make sure you're tuned in for that. To wrap things up we'll be discussing Brawlhalla's recent developer stream from last Tuesday. The community has expressed it's concerns pertaining to title's longevity online as well as it's competitvely viability due to cheaters. Duc Pham and Matt Woomer sit down to give the community their plan to set things right down the road.

