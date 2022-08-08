Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Wide World Of Electronic Sports: Episode 144

The EVO 2022 results are in! Join us to see if our predictions were correct from last week!
Rodney Conyers Jr.
Rodney Conyers Jr.
1

Good afternoon Shackers! We're back with another jam packed installment of the Wide World Of Electronic Sports! Join host Denny Von Doom, and myself as we guide you throught the fantastical world of e-gaming as the parents say. 

At the top of the hour we'll be continuing our conversation about the fighting game mega tournament EVO 2022. For those who previously missed out we had a packed episode that brought us hot topics, hype gameplay, and of course special guests! However the biggest topic was about MultiVersus, and if it could stack up against some of the more seasoned titles like Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. MultiVersus set the record for largest prize pool at EVO with $100,000 so all eyes were on them. Another highlight from the previous episode was targeted towards the innerworkings of EVO as a series. Within the last 3 years the event has gone through a series of numerous front end and backend changes with Sony's recents sponsorship of the event and Rick "The Hadou" Thiher in charge. To help us bring more insight on the event we traveled all the way across the Shacknews multiverse to snag TJ Denzer of Indie-licious. He was in attendace all three days not only covering the event but also playing in multiple brackets as well . 

Later on we'll be discussing the Call of Duty league championship series. The LA Thieves came out on top with a 3-1 victory against the ferocious Atlanta FaZe so you'll want to make sure you're tuned in for that. To wrap things up we'll be discussing Brawlhalla's recent developer stream from last Tuesday. The community has expressed it's concerns pertaining to title's longevity online as well as it's competitvely viability due to cheaters. Duc Pham and Matt Woomer sit down to give the community their plan to set things right down the road. 

What good would an episode of WWES be without Sauce Talk? At the tail end of the show you'll want to checkout the latest mouth watering developments in food culture. The first one being Papa Johns' newest edition to their pizza lineup called "Papa Bowls". Following the success of their soft launch in Louisiana last year this new "crustless" Pizza comes in three different flavors for $7.99! After that KFC returns to Singapore once more for a new Satay Crunch recipe with Peanut Sauce thats sure to get the tummy grumbling for one reason or another. 

If you enjoyed any what you witnessed today on the Wide World of Electronic Sports then you can support channel by subscribing to us on Twitch. Prime Users can do this for free with Prime Gaming. Those unfortunate enough to miss out on all the live fun can catch the vods over on our YouTube channel, and in smaller segments over on our Instagram courtesy of Denny Von Doom.

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola