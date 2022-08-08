Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 8, 2022

Join us for another week of awesome Shacknews livestreams for all your entertainment needs.

Morgan Shaver
It’s Monday once again, which means we’ve got a full week packed with Shacknews livestreams for you to look forward to. If you’re curious as to what some of these livestreams are, or when they’ll air, we’ve got you covered with a look at our full livestream schedule for the week of August 8!

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 8, 2022

As always, all of our exciting livestreams can be found over on twitch.tv/shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
Pop! Goes The Culture Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
Jan's Weekly Gaming Stream Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Shacknews Dump Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Now that you're caught up on this week's livestream schedule, we want to take a moment to send out a  huge “thank you” to anyone who drops in and checks out one of our weekly shows, it’s always appreciated. And, if you’d like to do more to support the Shacknews crew, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, don’t forget that you can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming. For more Shacknews video content, also be sure to check out and subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHub TV YouTube channels.

