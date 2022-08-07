F1 2022 Senior Creative Director talks VR support, rule changes, and more We got to speak with Lee Mather about what goes in to creating a racing sim like F1 2022.

Racing game aficionados cannot get enough of the Formula 1 series. Whether it’s watching real-world races or getting behind the wheel of a virtual vehicle, more content is always needed. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of speaking with Senior Creative Direction Lee Mather about F1 2022, the various tracks and systems at play, and VR support.

F1 2022 has been out for a while now, drawing praise from all corners of the internet and the racing game world. Shacknews’ own Jan Ole Peek praised the game, specifically noting the VR support. “F1 22 includes native VR support on PC via Steam VR, and it is glorious,” Peek said. “The race experience in virtual reality is second to none.”

Hearing from Mather, you can see why the experience in F1 2022 is second to none. There is an attention to detail here, with Mather noting a lot of changes to the rules. These rule changes have been reflected in-game, like the weight of the vehicles. More than that, users can now alter their position on the start grid and, much like in real life, point at their rivals.

There’s a lot to love in F1 2022 and fans of the series can get their hands on it right now. Look for it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more developer interviews, check out the GamerHubTV YouTube channel and the Shacknews YouTube channel for exclusive gameplay.