Weekend Discussion - August 7, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

There's something just lovely about finishing off a Sunday by listening to Simon solve a sudoku. Today's sudoku looks mighty impressive, containing all sorts of thermos, killer cages, and arrows. Not a single digit is given, which is always amusing.

Caring for others

Hearing about other walks of life and experiences is eye-opening. I understand that there are people in hospitals with mental health problems and workers to look after them, but to hear from the mouth of a worker helps paint a picture of what it's all like.

Halo 2 LASO deathless has been completed

The absolute madlad JerValiN has done the impossible. He's completed the entire Halo 2 singleplayer campaign, on Legendary, with all skulls on (minus Envy), without dying once. This challenge is thought to be one of the most difficult in gaming. Each skull amps up the difficulty making it so that one mistake is heavily punished. Most players can't beat Halo 2 on Legendary. Fewer still have even attempted LASO, let alone completed it. It's great to see Charlie (AKA: MoistCr1TiKaL) issue the challenge. Halo 2 really is fantastic.

Hunters and gatherers

Husband grabbed bagel sandwiches for breakfast (hunting)



I stayed in bed liking TikToks for us to watch later (gathering) — rebekah entralgo fernández (@rebekahentralgo) August 6, 2022

It's the ultimate teamwork.

I need those gloves

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Derivative

Post-modern art.

Death of the mask?

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, nostril to nostril ... pic.twitter.com/dTBkBn764M — Sammy J (@sammyjcomedian) August 4, 2022

Such a simple tool. Gone too soon.

TJ Denzer has been rocking it at EVO 2022

That’s all the #EVO2022 Day 2 necessary for me. I rocked my ass off and qualified out of pools in KOFXV, which is more than I could ever ask for, but behind the scenes, I collected a wealth of interviews that I cannot wait to share with everyone on @Shacknews. Stayed tuned y’all. pic.twitter.com/CEJMF9aSDp — TJ Denzer @ #EVO2022 (@JohnnyChugs) August 7, 2022

Shacknews' own TJ has been battling both sides over at EVO 2022. The legend has been winning matches and working. He's a man of many talents!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

