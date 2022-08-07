Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - August 7, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

There's something just lovely about finishing off a Sunday by listening to Simon solve a sudoku. Today's sudoku looks mighty impressive, containing all sorts of thermos, killer cages, and arrows. Not a single digit is given, which is always amusing.

Caring for others

Hearing about other walks of life and experiences is eye-opening. I understand that there are people in hospitals with mental health problems and workers to look after them, but to hear from the mouth of a worker helps paint a picture of what it's all like.

Halo 2 LASO deathless has been completed

The absolute madlad JerValiN has done the impossible. He's completed the entire Halo 2 singleplayer campaign, on Legendary, with all skulls on (minus Envy), without dying once. This challenge is thought to be one of the most difficult in gaming. Each skull amps up the difficulty making it so that one mistake is heavily punished. Most players can't beat Halo 2 on Legendary. Fewer still have even attempted LASO, let alone completed it. It's great to see Charlie (AKA: MoistCr1TiKaL) issue the challenge. Halo 2 really is fantastic.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Hunters and gatherers

It's the ultimate teamwork.

I need those gloves

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Derivative

Post-modern art.

Death of the mask?

Such a simple tool. Gone too soon.

TJ Denzer has been rocking it at EVO 2022

Shacknews' own TJ has been battling both sides over at EVO 2022. The legend has been winning matches and working. He's a man of many talents!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Check out my beautiful boy, Rad. He's a little darling. I bet he's dreaming about winning Shackpets. Go ahead and download Shacknews' free app and upload photos of your own furry family member! Challenge other pets, vote on community battles, and see if your pet has what it takes to win!

An image of Sam's cat Rad, curled into a ball sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola