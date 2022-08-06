Weekend Discussion - August 6, 2022

Happy Saturday everyone! What a week weve had. I'm so glad to be able to catch so much Evo 2022 action so far. I am actually picking up the sticks myself for the first time in awhile. Let's dive right into Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Wide World of Electronic Sports had some great guests this week as Rodney and myself were joined by Bamoftheppl, Charles Thoren, and Nakat. There were certainly some hot takes flying during the stream. MultiVersus hype is real.

Special guest @BamOfThePpl dropped a nuclear hot take just now saying that he doesn't think that Tekken and Street Fighter are going to be able to compete with free-to-play games like MultiVersus and Project L... #WWES is live now at https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/SlVM9eyPv3 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 1, 2022

TJ played an adorable game on Indie-licious this week called Bear and Breakfast. You should totally check out more of the playthrough here.

Tesla's annual shareholders meeting went down and it was ...something.

And now...The Internet

This is a pretty hype video to show off just how wild 20 years of Evo have been. I'm glad to see fighting games thriving and we may be heading towards a new golden age!

Killer pixel art featuing one of my favorite games of the year.

Pixel Malenia, Goddess of Rot 🥀 (from Elden Ring) drawn in Pixaki app #pixelart pic.twitter.com/fbmy6Z6CRM — Rachel’s Ham (@Rachels_ham) July 29, 2022

Well that was fast. I'm loving the Stray mods so far!

Wow, there's already a Spyro mod for Stray. pic.twitter.com/7wdkErAgby — SteveBH (@SteveBH_) July 30, 2022

I haven't had an opportunity for good Overwatch shade in awhile.

"What is Zenyatta doing in the current overwatch storyline?" pic.twitter.com/jfh1eUpe2d — Bad Pachimari (@BadPachimari) July 30, 2022

This Fallout controller is pretty freakin' clean.

Hoy... en proyectos increíbles que lleva a cabo la comunidad de #Fallout, ¡destacamos este mando de #PS5 convertido en Pip-Boy! 🎮



Ha sido diseñado por el usuario EndofLineDesigns en Instagram. 💙 pic.twitter.com/GirlOrRlG4 — Bethesda Español (@bethesda_ESP) August 2, 2022

I want to show saintriot some love. There's an Elden Ring PvP event for charity going down right now that you can participate in. Check out the details in the video.

Weekend Vibes

T-Pain dropped a banger. I feel like there's been a influx in summer tracks dropping since Beyoncé pulled up with Renaissance.

Speaking of...I got to show more love to this album. The production on this track is BANANAS.

Thanks for joining me for another edition of Weekend Discussion. I hope you join us for plenty of esports conversation on MOnday as I will hopefully be joined by TJ Denzer on the show! There's also still time to win the week on Shackpets! See you all next weekend.