Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - August 6, 2022

It's a fresh weekend and the perfect time for another edition of Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

Happy Saturday everyone! What a week weve had. I'm so glad to be able to catch so much Evo 2022 action so far. I am actually picking up the sticks myself for the first time in awhile. Let's dive right into Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Wide World of Electronic Sports had some great guests this week as Rodney and myself were joined by Bamoftheppl, Charles Thoren, and Nakat. There were certainly some hot takes flying during the stream. MultiVersus hype is real. 

TJ played an adorable game on Indie-licious this week called Bear and Breakfast. You should totally check out more of the playthrough here

Tesla's annual shareholders meeting went down and it was ...something. 

And now...The Internet

This is a pretty hype video to show off just how wild 20 years of Evo have been. I'm glad to see fighting games thriving and we may be heading towards a new golden age!

Killer pixel art featuing one of my favorite games of the year.

Well that was fast. I'm loving the Stray mods so far!

I haven't had an opportunity for good Overwatch shade in awhile. 

This Fallout controller is pretty freakin' clean. 

I want to show saintriot some love. There's an Elden Ring PvP event for charity going down right now that you can participate in. Check out the details in the video. 

Weekend Vibes

T-Pain dropped a banger. I feel like there's been a influx in summer tracks dropping since Beyoncé pulled up with Renaissance. 

Speaking of...I got to show more love to this album. The production on this track is BANANAS.

Thanks for joining me for another edition of Weekend Discussion. I hope you join us for plenty of esports conversation on MOnday as I will hopefully be joined by TJ Denzer on the show! There's also still time to win the week on Shackpets! See you all next weekend.

Community Manager
Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola