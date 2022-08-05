Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for August 5, 2022? Here's Xur's location in Destiny 2 for August 5, 2022.

Here’s Xur’s location and the Exotic wares that he’s selling for August 5, 2022. The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 each Friday and stays until weekly reset on Tuesday. Let’s dig right in and get you sorted out, Guardian.

Xur’s location for August 5, 2022

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ of Destiny 2.

Xur is located in in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. From the nearby fast travel location, hop on your sparrow and speed forward. Xur will be up a cliff near a crashed Fallen Ketch.

Xur’s inventory for August 5, 2022

Below you’ll find a list of Xur’s Exotic inventory this weekend:

Tractor Cannon (Heavy Shotgun)

Lucky Pants (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility - 28 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 67

Peacekeepers (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 24 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 6 Total - 58

Aeon Soul (Warlock Gauntlets) Mobility - 9 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 6 Strength - 20 Total - 62



What should you buy?

Here’s what we’re seeing that would qualify as must-have for any Guardian, but my advice never changes. Start buy buying whatever you don’t own. If you own everything, grab the items highlighted below.

There you have it, Guardians, that's Xur's location for August 5, 2022. Now that you have a good idea of where to find the Agent of the Nine and what to buy, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide to find some activities to test out your new gear.