Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 76

HBO Max may be on the chopping block, Lady Gaga joins Joker 2, and Marvel goes TV-MA on this week's edition of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Dennis White
After returning from hiatus last week, Pop! Goes the Culture! is back in the groove. Today, we're back again to break down the latest news in the Movie and TV world. Join hosts Donovan and Greg to chime in on today's topics!

Episode 76 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We may be seeing the end of a very short era as WB Discovery may give HBOMax the axe. Joker 2 has it's Harley Quinn and we say goodbye to a Star Trek legend on this episode. Also stick around for some tv and film reviews as I have thoughts about the new hit FX show The Bear and Jordan Peele's NOPE.

Thank you for stopping by to check out our show! If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 76 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Community Manager
Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

