Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 76

After returning from hiatus last week, Pop! Goes the Culture! is back in the groove. Today, we're back again to break down the latest news in the Movie and TV world. Join hosts Donovan and Greg to chime in on today's topics!

Episode 76 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We may be seeing the end of a very short era as WB Discovery may give HBOMax the axe. Joker 2 has it's Harley Quinn and we say goodbye to a Star Trek legend on this episode. Also stick around for some tv and film reviews as I have thoughts about the new hit FX show The Bear and Jordan Peele's NOPE.

Thank you for stopping by to check out our show! If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 76 of Pop! Goes the Culture!