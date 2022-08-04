ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic - Episode 27 It's time to go deep underground, fight bugs, and mine some goodies in the latest episode of Big Team Building.

As another week slowly draws to an end, so too does another episode of Big Team Building begin. This week, the Shack Staff are diving into the gruff and well-bearded world of Deep Rock Galactic to mine resources and fight bugs. Come and chat with us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Deep Rock Galactic Big Team Building livestream is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8. The stream will go for roughly two hours, during which time I will be doing my best to get the team through the campaign missions, hopefully training everyone up to tackle harder difficulties. You can tune in using the video embed above or by visiting us directly over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Last time in Deep Rock, we managed to clear a few levels with minimal fuss. So far, every run has been a success, so perhaps a slight increase in difficulty will be in order. With greater difficulty levels comes greater rewards. Said rewards will come in handy as we look to keep upgrading our gear.

