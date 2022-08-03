Steam Deck production increase includes push into Asia Steam Deck is pushing into the Asian market and will have a presence at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

Over the past few weeks, Valve stated its intentions to ramp up production on its handheld Steam Deck. This will include opening up reservations to parts of Asia, specifically Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

According to a post on Steam, Valve is partnering with Komodo for this new push into these Asian strongholds. Steam Deck reservations in these countries will open up imminently, adding to the list of countries that already includes the North American continent and parts of Europe. Users in those Asian nations can jump over to Komodo to place their reservation.

The new push into Asia is not expected to affect availability in Steam Deck's current markets. In fact, Valve is sticking by last week's statement that Steam Decks will go out significantly faster. Some users who had a reservation window of "Q4 or later" should still expected to see their Steam Deck around Q3 2022, while everybody else should expect to see their handheld no later than Q4 2022.

Valve's report also notes that Steam Deck will have a presence at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which will include a large hands-on section. It doesn't look like the house that Half-Life built will be slowing down anytime soon, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll report back on any Steam Deck news as it comes in.