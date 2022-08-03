Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Steam Deck production increase includes push into Asia

Steam Deck is pushing into the Asian market and will have a presence at this year's Tokyo Game Show.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Steam
1

Over the past few weeks, Valve stated its intentions to ramp up production on its handheld Steam Deck. This will include opening up reservations to parts of Asia, specifically Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

According to a post on Steam, Valve is partnering with Komodo for this new push into these Asian strongholds. Steam Deck reservations in these countries will open up imminently, adding to the list of countries that already includes the North American continent and parts of Europe. Users in those Asian nations can jump over to Komodo to place their reservation.

The new push into Asia is not expected to affect availability in Steam Deck's current markets. In fact, Valve is sticking by last week's statement that Steam Decks will go out significantly faster. Some users who had a reservation window of "Q4 or later" should still expected to see their Steam Deck around Q3 2022, while everybody else should expect to see their handheld no later than Q4 2022.

Playing on a Steam Deck

Source: Steam

Valve's report also notes that Steam Deck will have a presence at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which will include a large hands-on section. It doesn't look like the house that Half-Life built will be slowing down anytime soon, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll report back on any Steam Deck news as it comes in.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola