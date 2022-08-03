Evening Reading - August 3, 2022

What a wonderful Wednesday night, and what better way to enjoy it than with our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! In our Evening Reading features, we give you a quick and easy way to look over everything posted to the Shacknews site, plus some fun finds from around the net. With that out of the way, let’s dive right in to the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 3!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Switch has now sold over 111 million units
- Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units since release
- $388 million yen exchange rate gain boosted Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 ordinary profit
- Watch the Pokemon Presents August 3 livestream here
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will give you its Legendaries early to aid in travel
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet let you 'Terastallize' your critters as a new battle gimmick
- 53% of Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 software sales were digital
- Samsung Gaming Hub adds Amazon Luna support today
- Nintendo now has 104 million annual playing users on Switch
- Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 Playing Cards revenue grew 56.9% from 2022
- Dark Passenger studio founded by former members of CD Projekt Red
- Meet Your Maker is base-building & raid game from Behaviour Interactive
- Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim gets surprise launch today
- Wesker, Ada & Rebecca are coming to Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil Project W
- Dead by Daylight devs tease open-world puzzle game Project S
- Unboxing & Review: The Jurassic Park Showcase
- Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch
- Sony says Call of Duty is an 'essential game', Microsoft disagrees
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 223
And now, other stuff from the internet!
English Cousins
August 3, 2022
"Hellaur..."
Jammin'
⚠ko-fi request⚠— Pugberto Dancing Multiverse (@videopug2020) August 3, 2022
Congratulatory People / Happy People
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney pic.twitter.com/H5aj7RELC0
Groovin' to the Phoenix Wright soundtrack.
Stray Animation
#Stray anime @HKdevblog pic.twitter.com/qIhL5sdiGM— Trou noir (@Blackholed) August 2, 2022
Could you imagine if they did an animated adaptation of Stray? It'd be so good!
Stylin'
Pokemon has nothing to do with me— Malindy🔜gamescom (@yourkyotowife) August 3, 2022
I'm just here for Utsunomiya Takato's style evolution pic.twitter.com/Xxktj5aecQ
Those are some rad looking outfits, not gonna lie.
Friendly Message
#cat #comic pic.twitter.com/5HDwyDgPoD— purr.in.ink (@purrinink) August 3, 2022
Have a very happy, peaceful, fun August!
Dream Team
this might be my dream team in pokemon scarlet pic.twitter.com/rmgaAnZaC6— Pansear (Fiverr Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022
'Dough and 'Tito dream team.
Hikaru Nara
your lie in april - hikaru nara (2014) pic.twitter.com/DaGxg1Hkp7— anime openings that are raw (@rawanimeops) July 27, 2022
Yes, yes, and yes.
Same
PROJECT W LET'S FUCKING GO!!! @DeadByBHVR @RE_Games pic.twitter.com/CnbZvMamZH— 🔴 DieHardDiva is LIVE (@DieHardDivaTV) August 3, 2022
"There's Wesker baby! Let's go!"
Happy Feet
もう秋みたいな雰囲気なの🍂— 柴犬ももっぷ🍑クロアチア🇭🇷 (@uaremyhero) August 3, 2022
涼しくてキャッキャなのー🐕💓 pic.twitter.com/Y953RQEkS8
/) /)
( ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ )
/ づ づ ~ ♡
Cookin' With Link & Zelda
I always liked the way Link cooks. Zelda likes it too... 😊 pic.twitter.com/EhXsU9rhFu— 🐍SNEGOVSKI💙💛 (@Snegovski9623) August 3, 2022
Wholesome.
YouTube Fave Dump
I always look forward to sharing videos here in Evening Reading and today I've got a mixed bag of weird, funny, cool, musical, etc... starting with a small clip (6:35 to 8:23) from the vid above featuring the exact sort of karaoke session I want to have with my friends at least once in my life, just freestylin' and getting way too into it and having a stupid good time.
Sax Sexiness
Old but still gold, here's a little Sexy Sax Man for your Wednesday evening.
I'm Sal
"I'm not a bartender anymore... I'm Sal." A true masterpiece.
Peaceful Lofi Beats
A wonderful playlist to help you kick back and relax and de-stress.
Shoutout to Chatty
For recommending this to me in the past because I'm addicted to it now and it never fails to put me in a good mood.
That brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 3, to a close. Before we turn it over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to quickly remind you that if you love what we’ve been doing here at Shacknews and want to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s time to turn it over to Chatty. How was your Wednesday? Watching any cool shows you’d love to recommend, or have some cool internet finds you’d like to share? Drop 'em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 3, 2022