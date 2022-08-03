Evening Reading - August 3, 2022

What a wonderful Wednesday night, and what better way to enjoy it than with our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! In our Evening Reading features, we give you a quick and easy way to look over everything posted to the Shacknews site, plus some fun finds from around the net. With that out of the way, let’s dive right in to the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 3!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

English Cousins

"Hellaur..."

Jammin'

⚠ko-fi request⚠



Congratulatory People / Happy People



Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney pic.twitter.com/H5aj7RELC0 — Pugberto Dancing Multiverse (@videopug2020) August 3, 2022

Groovin' to the Phoenix Wright soundtrack.

Stray Animation

Could you imagine if they did an animated adaptation of Stray? It'd be so good!

Stylin'

Pokemon has nothing to do with me

I'm just here for Utsunomiya Takato's style evolution pic.twitter.com/Xxktj5aecQ — Malindy🔜gamescom (@yourkyotowife) August 3, 2022

Those are some rad looking outfits, not gonna lie.

Friendly Message

Have a very happy, peaceful, fun August!

Dream Team

this might be my dream team in pokemon scarlet pic.twitter.com/rmgaAnZaC6 — Pansear (Fiverr Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022

'Dough and 'Tito dream team.

Hikaru Nara

your lie in april - hikaru nara (2014) pic.twitter.com/DaGxg1Hkp7 — anime openings that are raw (@rawanimeops) July 27, 2022

Yes, yes, and yes.

Same

"There's Wesker baby! Let's go!"

Happy Feet

/) /)

( ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ )

/ づ づ ~ ♡

Cookin' With Link & Zelda

I always liked the way Link cooks. Zelda likes it too... 😊 pic.twitter.com/EhXsU9rhFu — 🐍SNEGOVSKI💙💛 (@Snegovski9623) August 3, 2022

Wholesome.

YouTube Fave Dump

I always look forward to sharing videos here in Evening Reading and today I've got a mixed bag of weird, funny, cool, musical, etc... starting with a small clip (6:35 to 8:23) from the vid above featuring the exact sort of karaoke session I want to have with my friends at least once in my life, just freestylin' and getting way too into it and having a stupid good time.

Sax Sexiness

Old but still gold, here's a little Sexy Sax Man for your Wednesday evening.

I'm Sal

"I'm not a bartender anymore... I'm Sal." A true masterpiece.

Peaceful Lofi Beats

A wonderful playlist to help you kick back and relax and de-stress.

Shoutout to Chatty

For recommending this to me in the past because I'm addicted to it now and it never fails to put me in a good mood.

