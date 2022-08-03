Dark Passenger studio founded by former members of CD Projekt Red The team is already hard at work on an online action game set in feudal Japan.

A few former CD Projekt Red employees have grouped together to create an indie studio in Warsaw, Poland called Dark Passenger. The studio is currently being led by Jakub Ben as CEO and Paweł Kuleta as COO, with Marcin Michalski as the studio's gameplay director and Magdalena Furman working as a 3D character animator, among others.

While the studio is currently working on its first game, it’s been active over the last 5 years as a RealTime Warriors CGI studio, helping make animations, cinematic sequences, characters, and worlds for other indie and AAA games. On the studio’s website, additional information about Dark Passenger can be found which reads:

Our long-term support of the gamedev industry inevitably led us to production of our own, original project, which is currently in its first production stage. When making our first game, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences and stories. We’re building a captivating, dark world full of mysteries, extraordinary characters and tense conflicts that are consuming the Land of the Cherry Blossom.

In regards to the project that Dark Passenger is currently working on, it’s said to be an online action game with “procedural solutions” set in feudal Japan that'll allow players to take on the role of shinobi and kunoichi warriors. According to the project’s page on the Dark Passenger website, it’s being developed using Unreal Engine 5 and will have a first-person perspective (FPP), co-op, and PVP/PVE, among other features.

The project’s description also shares that it’ll use a locomotion system that’ll allow players to “perform incredible evolutions such as running on arrows that were fired by other players, fast climbing on vertical surfaces with the use of shuko claws or using yari spear like a pole to jump over obstacles.”

Among many weapons in the player's arsenal, there will be katanas, short tanto and wakizashi blades, kusarigama chains, shurikens, kunai throwing knives and many more. Engaging close ranged combat will demand as much dexterity as tactics and close cooperation with teammates.



Advanced system of customization will allow players to create unique characters and modify their weapons and equipment to their liking. They’ll also be able to create their own Dojo - a personal space where they can invite friends for training, combat and movement.

Info on when we can expect to see the game has yet to be shared, but it’s noted that it’ll release on platforms such as Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. For more on Dark Passenger, check out the studio's website.

And while we wait to hear more about Dark Passenger and the game the studio has been working on, be sure read up on other CD Projekt Red-related news such as how The Witcher 3’s next-gen version arrives in Q4 2022 with Netflix show-related DLC.