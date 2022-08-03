Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 Playing Cards revenue grew 56.9% from 2022 Nintendo has never fully dropped out of the toy and card game industry, and it proved to be a lucrative addition to its recent financial quarter.

An interesting part of the Nintendo company’s long and illustrious history is that it wasn’t always primarily a video game company. Before the original NES and arcade games, Nintendo made a mark for itself in toys and games, particularly playing cards of all sorts of varieties. Nintendo still sells playing cards and similarly categorized toys and it was quite a good recent quarter for those things. Nintendo reported a 56.9 percent boost in playing card revenue for its Q1 2023 results.

Nintendo released its Q1 2023 earnings results in a press release on its investor relations website on August 3, 2022. There were a lot of decent stats from the previous quarter, such as Switch sales, and various software performance. However, one matter of note was the sales performance of Nintendo’s physical playing card category, dubbed “Playing cards, etc.” It was here Nintendo showed a healthy revenue of around $0.8 billion Yen (around $5.96 million USD). This was up 56.9 percent from a similar period in Q1 2022, where the Playing Cards category only brought in a reported 0.5 billion Yen.

According to Nintendo's reporting, its "Playing cards, etc." category was up 56.9 percent over the category's performance in the same quarter in 2022.

Source: Nintendo

It's neat to see that not only are playing cards alive and well as products of Nintendo, but interest in them has grown in the last year. Historically, Nintendo was famous for its Hanafuda cards, but it also produced cards for a variety of games, including traditional 4-suited Western card decks.

Across the board, Nintendo seemed to have quite a good quarter in its Q1 2023 earnings results. The Nintendo Switch continues to climb past various record console sales with 111 million units sold now. Meanwhile, it has also continued to increase its digital market performance with digital game sales making up 53 percent of its recent quarter.

Nintendo’s Q1 2023 tells a number of interesting stories, but it’s always cool to see that no matter how the company grows, its original playing cards are still a notable part of its overall business. Stay tuned for more financial reporting in the tech and video game industry, here at Shacknews.