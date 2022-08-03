Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will give you its Legendaries early to aid in travel Players will seemingly meet Koraidon or Miraidon early and utilize them to travel the region of Paldea.

Pokemon games generally make Legendary Pokemon one of the last rewards of the adventure. Mighty and mystical Pokemon like Mew, Lugia, and others were some of the final and toughest challenges awaiting high-level players at the end of their games. It looks like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will break tradition in this regard and players will run into the legendaries early enough to use them to travel the land of Paldea as partners.

This revelation was shared during the Pokemon Presents digital showcase on August 3, 2022. During the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet segment of the showcase, we got to see more details on the natural reptilian Koraidon and the more metallic and robotic-looking Miraidon. It seems in both cases, you will meet Scarlet and Violet’s respective cover Pokemon early and be able to utilize them in travel across the Paldea region. With the ability to transform into different modes of transportation like bikes or flying creatures, Koraidon and Miraidon will be with you on your journey and be key to seeing everything the Paldea landscape has to offer.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon will be able to transform into running, climbing and flying forms as the player explores the region of Paldea with them.

Source: The Pokemon Company

This is a weird and interesting turn for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Many players are likely used to having to wait until much later to meet the Legendary Pokemon of any game through challenges ranging from simple discovery to complex story quests with multiple twists and turns. However, it looks like players will be able to get Koraidon or Miraidon very early. That said, we’re likely to see some intricate quests with them that are going to be quite difficult to conquer.

Luckily, we can bring other trainers with us in co-op in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As we await the launch of the new games on Nintendo Switch in November, stay tuned for more details and updates on the game, here at Shacknews.